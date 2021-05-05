Savanna High School announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
Valedictorians
Tucker McBane
Tucker is the son of Julie McBane and the late David McBane. He is the grandson of Leavona Arterburn, the late Dale Arterburn and the late Mary & Melvin McBane.
Tucker has attended Savanna Schools for 14 years, pre k 4 through senior.
Tucker’s activities include HS Academic Team, HS band, HS basketball, HS baseball, and gifted and talented, Junior high and High school Academic Team and academic team captain for 2 years and member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
His awards include Valedictorian of the senior class, Salutatorian of the 8th grade class, Member of the Oklahoma Honor Society and National Honor Society, Member of the Gifted and Talented program for 4 years, Academic All-Star, Academic All-Conference, Superintendent’s Honor Roll for 4 years and Savanna School Homecoming King 2020-2021.
Tucker is a member of “The Brick Church” in Muskogee, Ok while also a member of “The First Baptist Church of Savanna” while growing up.
Tucker has been attending concurrent classes through high school and will continue his education at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, OK.
Breia Roe
Breia is the daughter of Shalon Roe. She is the granddaughter of Mike and Maxine Roe.
Breia’s Activities include:
Fastpitch softball for 4 years, slow pitch softball for 4 years, basketball for 3 years, FCCLA for 1 year, and yearbook for 1 year.
Her awards include 8th Grade Valedictorian, Superintendent’s Honor Roll for 4 years, National Honor Society, outstanding slow pitch softball MVP for 2 years. Class 2A semi-finalist team, Pitt 8 Conference Champion, Class 2A Regional Champs.
Breia attends Life Church in McAlester, OK and plans to attend Northeastern State University and will major in Criminal Justice.
Aris Nicole Turney
Niki is the daughter of Kendra Turney and Dalton Turney. She is the granddaughter of Kenneth Sykes, the late Juanita Sykes, Linda and Calvin Sweetin, and Dale and Liz Turney.
Niki’s activities include HS Band for 5 years, HS football manager 1 year, basketball manager 4 years, slow pitch softball 2 years, FFA 1 year, 4-h 3 years, student council member 4 years, Class president 4 years. Student council historian 1 year, and Academic Team 1 year.
Her awards are Valedictorian, national honors society, Oklahoma honors society, superintendents honor roll, Oklahoma’s promise scholarship, 2nd place in Eastern Curriculum contest in Spanish 1, 5th place in algebra 1, and 4th place in geometry. Niki attends The Brick Church. She plans attend college and pursue a degree on medical oncology or business
Salutatorians
Blayre Buckner
Blayre is the daughter of Tommy & Rochelle Buckner. She is the granddaughter of Dean & Sharon Wood and Rick Buckner and Tom Worthy.
Blayre’s activities include Fastpitch softball, basketball, track, slowpitch softball, yearbook, FCA and FCCLA. She is a member of Northtown Church of Christ.
Her awards include Oklahoma Honor Society, National Honor Society, Superintendents and Principal’s Honor Roll. All Region Player First Team Region 6, Class 2A Fastpitch All District Player, Pitt 8 Fastpitch All Conference Player, McAlester News Capital All Areal Player, Class 2A State Semi-Finalist Team, Pitt 8 Conference Champion Team, Class 2A District Champion Team, Class 2A Regional Champion Team, All Region Player First Team Region 6, Savanna Lady Dawg All Around Female Athlete.
Blayre will pursue her fast pitch career at Bacone College and major in the medical field as a Physician’s Assistant in Dermatology.
Mikaya Rogers
Mikaya is the daughter of Brett and Kendice Weeks and Shawn and Sherri Rogers. She is the granddaughter of Kevin and Janice Twist and Bill and Diane Rogers.
Mikaya’s activities include Girls basketball manager 1 year, basketball team 1 year, high school band for 3 years, Spanish Club for 1 year, Fast pitch manager 1 year, and slow pitch manager 1 year. Her awards are Salutatorian, Principals honor roll, superintendents honor roll, and National Honor Society.
Mikaya is a member of The Brick Church in Muskogee, and she will be attending Northeastern Oklahoma State University to become an OBGYN
