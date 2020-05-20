The valedictorian for the Savanna 2020 eighth grade class is Allie RaeLynn Hartin. She is the daughter of Chad and Jodi Hartin, and granddaughter of John and Beth Bain of Stuart and Ronnie and Donna Hartin of Madill. She is also the great-granddaughter of Norma Bain of Dumas, Texas and Joan Thomson of McAlester.
Allie has attended Savanna Schools for three years. She plays basketball and softball for the Lady Dawgs. Her activities include showing cattle, baking, babysitting, fishing, and making anyone around her laugh. Her accomplishments include: Supreme Grand Heifer two consecutive years at the Pittsburg County Livestock Show, several 4-H speech awards, and fair project placings. Her latest is achieving the honor of being named valedictorian of her eighth grade class of 2020.
Audrie Rowell is honored as the class salutatorian. She is the daughter of LeeAnn Rowell and Sean Rowell. She is the granddaughter of Janet Walton and Terry Bowerman and Harold and the late Jerrie Rowell.
Audrie has attended Savanna Schools since fourth grade. She is a member of the Junior High Academic Team, is the first baseman for the Savanna junior high fast and slowpitch softball teams, and is a member of the high school marching band.
Audrie is also a member of Girl Scout Troop 78 where she is working to achieve her Silver Award this summer. Her future plans are to receive scholarships and to attend college.
