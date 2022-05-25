Saunier remembered for city developments, park upgrades

Friends and family are mourning the loss of Bob Saunier, the developer and real estate expert responsible for developing significant parts of McAlester.
Saunier, 89, died at his McAlester residence on May 21. A celebration of life service and visitation is set for 5 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester.
He and his wife, Drue, founded First Realty, known as one of the oldest full service real estate companies in Southeastern Oklahoma.
Saunier began development activities in McAlester in 1962 with the development of two of the city’s major subdivisions. He started with Redbud Acres subdivision, and continued with the development of the Green Meadows subdivision. Together the two subdivisions contained more that 550 residences.
Saunier’s impact on McAlester went far beyond his career as a developer and real estate maven. He also had a major hand in developing some of the city’s parks, serving more than 26 years as chairman of the McAlester Parks Board, as well as on other city committees and boards.
“He will be sorely missed,” said McAlester Mayor John Browne. “He had a large impact on the city,” especially on the city parks, the mayor said.
“Rotary Park by the Stipe Center was basically his baby from the start,” Browne said. “He not only started it, he stayed with it and made sure to point out if something needed done.” Rotary Park includes the Rotary Walking Trail and and Rotary Park Amphitheater, as well as Rotary House. He and his wife, Drue, were also responsible for the park’s water addition, and named it Debra Saunier Pond, in memory of one of their children.
Saunier also helped with other improvements to city parks.
“He definitely had a love for the city and the parks system,” Browne said.
Randy Saunier said his father's love of parks dates back to when Bob Saunier was a child in Enid.
Enid has an excellent parks system and his father wanted that for McAlester, Randy Saunier said.
"He grew up close to the parks," Randy Saunier said. Once Bob Saunier started working toward Rotary Park, other became involved too. The McAlester Rotary Club and the city of McAlester helped purchase the land, he said.
Bud Hale donated money to build the amphitheater. Skipper Young donated money for the pavilion at the park and Dr. Eddie Greenberger donated money for another park addition. The inclusion of Rotary House was to provide a place to stay for those with family members who were longterm patients at the McAlester Regional Health Center.
It all began when his father grew up next to that park in Enid, Randy Saunier noted.
"He was community-minded," said Randy Saunier.
Bob Saunier belonged to a number of civic clubs and organizations, including the McAlester Rotary Club and the Scottish Rite.He was a Shriner, a member of the American Legion and the Elks Lodge and the OSU Alumni Association. He was a Senior Member of the McAlester Board of Realtors and a life member of the Masonic Lodge, Han Yang 1048 in Seoul, Korea.
Bob Saunier was born in Enid in 1932. Saunier played in the Enid High School Band and his wife-to-be, Drue, served as band queen. Bob and Drue Saunier married December 22, 1951, and celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary in 2021.
"He was a a wonderful man," said daughter Pam Husky. "He and mom had a remarkable life together."
After they married, Bob Saunier entered the U.S. Army in 1952. The young couple traveled around the U.S. to various Army bases while Saunier spent a number of years serving in active duty. His military service which included a stint in Korea during the Korean War. During his military career, Saunier rose through the ranks from private to colonel.
His military career included service as a mobilization officer on the Army General Staff at the Pentagon’s Army Operation Center. Saunier also held a special designation as a Dual Rated Army Aviator and Nuclear Weapons Employment Officer. Saunier piloted both jets and helicopters.
When Bob Saunier returned to the United States, the Sauniers settled in Stillwater to complete college at Oklahoma State University.
While Bob Saunier continued to serve in active military service, they bought land near Indianola to pursue their dream of establishing a cattle ranch.
They moved to McAlester in 1959, where they established an insurance company, which evolved into investing in real estate. Around that time, Bob and Drue began developing neighborhoods in the city and and they also started First Realty.
In addition to the Redbud and Green Meadows developments, Saunier and First Realty has developed numerous apartment buildings, commercial buildings, motels and other properties.
The Sauniers raised four children: Pam, Steve (Robert S.), Debbie and Randy. Randy Saunier operates First Realty today, which is continuing to develop parts of the city.
"He was my hero and other people's hero, too," Randy Saunier said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
