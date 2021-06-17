Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Region 7 and the STOP Substance Abuse Pittsburg County has received a stipend from SAMSHA for their Communities Talk to Prevent Underage Drinking initiative. SAMSHA, as the lead agency for the Interagency Coordinating Committee for the Prevention of Underage Drinking, has sponsored these events since 2006 as a way to educate communities about underage and high-risk drinking and mobilize them to take evidence-based actions at local, state, and national levels.
The STRIKE UP THE CONVERSATION Town Hall event will take place on June 24th, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Great Balls of Fire in McAlester. There will be resource booths as well as free pizza and bowling. Bring your family and your appetite as well as questions about alcohol and substance abuse. There will be experts in alcohol laws, law enforcement, substance abuse treatment, foster care substance abuse prevention and many others on hand with free resources. Come get some great information and win one of our door prizes!!
For more information please contact Scott Welch, 918-760-4748 or Stephanie Peters, 918-424-6301, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Region 7 (Atoka, Coal, Haskell, Latimer and Pittsburg Counties, OK).
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods’ Regional Prevention Coordinator’s (RPC) primary focus is to serve as a prevention community liaison. Neighbors Building Neighborhoods educates and informs communities through multiple strategies including community based services, environmental strategies, early recognition, and referral. We take a proactive approach in reducing substance abuse among communities. Neighbors Building Neighborhoods’ RPC is funded through ODMHSAS, SAMSHA, and CSAP.
