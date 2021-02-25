Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford in McAlester has been named a Private Dealer Group Industry Leader in Reputation.com’s “2020 Automotive Reputation Report Update,” an updated analysis of 33,000 automotive OEM brands, dealer groups and dealerships across the United States, Canada and Europe.
Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford came in at No. 24, signifying its status as a leader in Reputation Score, Reputation.com’s proprietary index for measuring customer sentiment and online reputation.
“We are honored to receive this award," Wampler said. "We strive to have the best customer service experience and to make buying a vehicle pleasant and to treat our customers like they are family.”
Wampler said he appreciates the national award — especially because it's based on costumer feedback and the dealership's reputation.
"It's one of the biggest, most satisfying things we do," Wampler said. "We're able to help and our customers are responding as well."
Wampler said Freedom Ford is the only Ford dealership in Oklahoma and one of only two vehicle dealerships statewide to rank in Reputation.com’s “2020 Automotive Reputation Report Update.”
The report analyzed actual customer feedback from each dealership to understand consumer concerns and gauge overall sentiment. It assigns brands, dealer groups and dealerships a Reputation Score based on an analysis of reviews spanning thousands of consumers across the United States, Canada and EMEA, a metric that has proved increasingly vital. The report reveals which auto brands and dealerships lead the pack on key dimensions of the auto-buying experience, as expressed in the unfiltered voice of the customer. Findings underscore the importance of reputation management as a key element of a dealership’s consumer experience strategy.
“Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford has taken significant steps in managing its online reputation, an increasingly vital measurement due to the unique challenges that have arisen during the global pandemic,” said Jason Grier, chief customer officer, Reputation.com. “The automotive industry — like many industries — has endured disruption on a scale that we haven’t seen in generations, making it more important than ever to deliver a satisfying auto-buying experience. Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford has demonstrated that it is an industry leader in this regard.”
Measured on a scale of 0 to 1,000, Reputation.com’s Reputation Score is a comprehensive index of the digital presence of business locations across more than 70 industries. Reputation Score is calculated based on multiple factors measuring overall review sentiment in review sites, business listing accuracy and other indicators that reflect consumers’ experiences and opinions — both online and onsite. For its “2020 Automotive Reputation Report Update,” Reputation.com analyzed online data of more than 33,000 dealerships and leading automotive brands worldwide from reviews, listings, social media, search results and customer engagements across a number of sources, including Google, Facebook and more.
Wampler said he enjoys giving back to the community.
"Our five pillars consist of giving back to our military, Police Department, Fire Department, teachers and medical staff," he said.
"We work hard to help the kids in our community and surrounding communities with fundraisers, FFA events and sports teams with equipment and tournaments," Wampler said. "Growing our community is the best thing for all of us and that is our focus and it means the world to us to be able to help."
The “2020 Automotive Reputation Report Update” is among a series of Reputation Reports, analyzing key data and rankings in the most significant industries that matter most to consumers. Founded in 2013, Reputation.com is a SaaS-based platform that manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touch-points. Patented algorithms behind the Reputation Score are based on more than a decade of machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements, a company spokesman said.
Reputation.com has more than 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, with the goal helping businesses of all sizes across industries "Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better," the spokesman said. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.