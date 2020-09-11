Sales tax returns up; city eliminates another furlough day

City of McAlester sales and use tax returns from the Oklahoma Tax Commission have come in at a higher rate than the city had budgeted for the third month in a row.
The trend is continuing this month, based on preliminary projections from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
Preliminary sales tax returns for September are $1.26 million, said City Manager Pete Stasiak.
"We budgeted $995,000," Stasiak said.
That means the city sales tax for September are projected to come in at $265,000 higher than the city budgeted for that time period.
Returns on use taxes for September are projected to come in right at $100,000, said Stasiak. "That's about $30,000 over-budget," he added.
With the higher than anticipated sales and use tax returns for a third consecutive month, Stasiak is continuing a series of adjustments to steps taken earlier this year as the city faced a budget crunch in the midst of a pandemic.
Those earlier steps included the furloughing some city employees, unpaid furlough days for most city workers, and the freezing of merit pay and uniform/clothing allowances.
Now, with the higher than anticipated city revenues, most of those measures have been reversed, including:
• McAlester city employees won't have to take an unpaid furlough day in September, said Stasiak — the third month in a row that the monthly furlough days for most city employees have been eliminated.
• All furloughed city employees have now returned to work, the city manager said.
• The city's merit pay program for employees has been unfrozen and reactivated.
• Half of the uniform/clothing allowance for city's employees have been reinstated.
• The city is looking at filling vacancies left by retirements or employees going to other jobs.
"Our budget is for 210 employees," Stasiak said. "Last year we had 227 employees. We currently are at 187." Since all furloughed employees have been brought back, the city is looking at new hires to refill some of the vacant positions.
Stasiak said the city is looking at applications to replace the vacant animal control officer's position.
"We are looking at two strong candidates to add to the police department," Stasiak said.
Stasiak said the changes are largely due to city sales tax returns and use tax returns coming in at higher rates than the city had budgeted for the first three months of the current 2020-2021 Fiscal Year, which began July 1.
It's not only good for the employees, it's good for the city, Stasiak said. With more employees returned to work and with the elimination of the employee furlough days so far this fiscal year, the city is able to put more of its services back in place, he said.
Why does Stasiak think the city is seeing higher than anticipated returns on sales and use taxes from the OTC so far this fiscal year?
"People are out there spending money," Stasiak said, referring to $1,200 stimulus checks and the $600 a week unemployment pay through unemployed worker received through the CARES Act. That amount dropped to $400 weekly at the end of July, but people are still spending, he said. Also, furloughed employees have been returning to work, not only at the city of McAlester but with other professions as well, Stasiak noted.
McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 4 Councilor James Brown is among those pleased to see the adjustments regarding city employees.
"I'm glad to see all of the employees got to come back to work," said Brown.
September tax returns from the Oklahoma Tax Commission represent sales from July16 to July 30, and estimated sales tax returns from Aug. 1 to Aug. 16.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
