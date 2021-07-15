Sake gives a fresh take on local eateries

Maggie Zhu said it was a crazy day when her family’s restaurant, Sake Japanese Sushi and Hibachi Grill, first opened in 2016.
“We opened and everybody came here and waited in a long line for a seat,” said Zhu. “We only opened a half day that day because we were super busy and sold out of all the cooler things.”
Zhu manages the restaurant for her family, who own other restaurants in Kansas, with the help of her brothers and sisters.
She said her family picked McAlester because they thought the town needed a Japanese sushi restaurant and that it would do well and that she enjoys living here since moving here to manage the restaurant.
“I like it here,” said Zhu.
Sake and Zhu were featured in the McAlester News-Capital’s latest episode of “mmm…That’s Tasty” — a video series that spotlights restaurants in southeast Oklahoma.
The videos can be found on the paper's website at www.mcalesternews.com and on the McAlester News-Capital's YouTube channel.
The “mmm…That’s Tasty” podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker — and anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free.
Restaurants and other food and drink establishments can be nominated to be featured on “mmm…That’s Tasty” by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com.
The menu at Sake consists of soup, salads, shrimp, sushi and sushi rolls, teriyaki entrees, bento boxes, and desserts along with a choice of hot or cold sake and other drinks.
“Hibachi meal is very popular here also,” said Zhu. “Everybody likes it.”
Zhu said a new menu item named “monkey brain” that consists of deep-fried avocado with snow crab, spicy mayo sauce, and eel sauce, makes people do a double take when they see the name.
“They so scared and they ask, ‘is it fresh?”’ said Zhu while laughing. “And I say ‘yes, it is fresh, but it's fresh avocado.’ They’re thinking other things, so it’s funny.”
She said after people get past the name, they really enjoy it.
The sushi chefs who work at the restaurant come highly recommended from other sushi restaurants.
“The chef will want a job from a friend, and they will do a real good job for them so they are recommended for here,” said Zhu.
Sake is at 1702 E. Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester in the Tandy Town Shopping Center. It is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays have the same schedule but is open until 10:30 p.m. The restaurant is open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.
Zhu said her and her family are thankful for the customers that visit their restaurant.
‘‘We are so glad you guys love us,” said Zhu. “We’re trying to make more better things and better food for you guys.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com