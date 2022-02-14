Safety signal: South repeater going up for sheriff's office

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris calls the lack of radio signals in the southern part of the county an issue — but that should soon be resolved.
Pittsburg County commissioners awarded a vendor Monday for the purchase and installation of a south repeater with the idea of getting stronger two-way radio coverage for the sheriff's office in the county's southern portion. Commissioners awarded the bid to Muskogee Communications for $14,902.50.
Morris said it's the first step in upgrading radio coverage for the sheriff's office — which is badly needed by deputies working in the field.
"Our radio system is no good," Morris said. He said much of the system was already down when he became sheriff in 2017.
"There are no north or south repeaters," the sheriff said. "It's a big issue."
Morris said that's because there are certain parts of the county in which sheriff's deputies in the field can't get in touch with dispatch. Some areas have no cell phone service either, which can leave officers in the field with no way to communicate with headquarters.
Safety of his officers is a priority for him, the sheriff said.
"It's a huge safety issue if they can't get in touch with dispatch," said Morris. "This has been a priority of mine since I became sheriff."
The sheriff's office currently utilizes a repeater in the central part of the county, but there's been no service in some parts of Pittsburg County to the north and south, with issues also in parts of the county's eastern portion.
Morris plans to have a radio repeater installed in the northern part of the county. "I may be putting one in Quinton, too," he said.
He's paying for the repeaters with money generated by the sheriff's office, such as the fee received by holding federal prisoners in the county jail, Morris said.
A new tower will not have to be constructed for installation of the southern repeater commissioners approved Monday
"They're going to put a repeater on an existing tower," said Pittsburg County Commission Chairman / District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith. He said the sheriff's office issues with radio service in parts of southern Pittsburg County should be alleviated with installation of the new repeater.
Smith said the plan is to put the repeater on top of an existing tower operated by Kiamichi Electric.
"They allow us to put our stuff on it," Smith said. In return, the county maintains a road leading to the tower, he added.
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office will not be the only county entity using the tower.
"We've got a repeater on it," Smith said, which allows him to keep in touch with District 2 road crews via radio when they're working in the southern part of the county. The Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management also has a repeater on the tower to handle its radio traffic, Smith said.
The new repeater will be installed on the tower that's on an elevated area known as Bald Mountain.
"It's on the southeast end of Pittsburg County, west of Jackfork," Smith said of the tower's location.
A radio signal repeater allows two-way radios to obtain better coverage with a farther range. It's called a repeater because it can receive a radio signal on a particular frequency and concurrently transmit it to a different frequency.
The $14,902.50 agreement includes equipment and the labor to install it. It calls for installation of a 50 watt repeater, along with antennas, adapters and other parts needed to complete the project.
Joining Smith in making the vote unanimous to award the south repeater project were District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers
In other action, commissioners accepted separate letters from Jimmy J. Williams and Pat Layden, announcing their resignations from the Pittsburg County Floodplain Management Board.
Smith said a requirement to serve on the board is that a board member must own or operate property within the rural part of Pittsburg County. He said Williams and Layden had previously owned or operated property in the rural part of the county, but now no longer do so.
County commissioners will appoint two new board members, based on input from Floodplain Management , he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
