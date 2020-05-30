Organizers of a free sack lunch program hope to reach homeless people and anyone who is struggling with hunger.
Access to food is an issue for people in need who might not have transportation, so organizers of a free sack lunch program available at various locations in Pittsburg County on Sunday wanted to help with Food Help — a food initiative organized by HOME, Homelessness Outreach of McAlester Area Effort.
“We’re trying to bring the food closer to those in need,” said Thomas Curtis, a HOME organizer.
“We’re looking for places to meet the individuals or close to where they’re at so if they don’t have transportation they can access that,” said Tammy Randazzo, a HOME organizer and Supportive Services for Veteran Families program director at KI BOIS Community Action Foundation.
Numbers from the Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) showed 3,871 Oklahomans experienced homelessness in 2018. The U.S. Department of Education reported 26,268 public school students in Oklahoma experienced homelessness during the 2016-2017 academic year.
Food Help is a small group that was conceived on the idea of providing food access at strategic locations over the weekend for those who can’t help or participate during weekday events.
Free sack lunches will be available starting at 1 p.m. Sunday as long as supplies last. The locations are at Chadick Park, Komar Park, and the pavilion behind Mitchell Manor in McAlester, and across from the post office in Savanna.
The mobile food event is organized by HOME and is open to any organizations or individuals who want to help.
Attendees will receive one sack lunch and there are no income requirements.
“If they show up and need or want a meal, then we provide them with a sack lunch,” Randazzo said.
Those looking to volunteer, donate or suggest additional locations can contact HOME through the group’s Facebook page by searching for HOME - Homeless Outreach McAlester Area Effort.
Volunteers sought include food organizers, food distributors, and support organizers.
Organizers thanked the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for donating food supplies and hopes more supporters can help the group sustain for the future.
Randazzo said volunteers putting the sack lunches together will practice social distancing and sanitation protocols, plus use gloves and masks to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.
Curtis said several organizations and individuals are working to help homeless people in the community and he hopes they can all work together.
“There’s a tremendous amount of support in McAlester for people in need,” Curtis said.
“It’s a hard time for everyone so people who have never been in need before may be struggling,” Randazzo said. “So it’s a good time for communities to come together.”
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
