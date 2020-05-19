Ryan's Run to be virtual race this year

Ryan's Run has never been canceled in its 25-year history and organizers don't want this year to be the first.
"We haven't had to cancel it before," said Jessica Gilliam, executive director of the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort, known as PC-CARE.
When it became obvious the 5K run could not be held in the usual way due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan's Run organizers made alternate plans.
"Since this is the 25th year, we wanted to do something," Gilliam said.
This year Ryan's Run had originally been set for April 4, then rescheduled for May 23. However, with large gatherings of people still discouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year Ryan's Run will be a virtual race, organizers said.
Those who would like to participate have from May 23 through June 6 to complete the 5K run, or either walk or run a 1 mile fun run, organizers said.
Participants should keep track of their time and send it in, said Gilliam.
Joe Brawley, a member of the PC-CARE Board of Directors, is one of the run organizers. He also wanted to move forward with the virtual event, where participants will be trusted to turn in accurate accounts of their time.
"It's on the honor system," Brawley said. "I feel good about it."
He noted that participants can select their own course. They couldn't follow the traditional Ryan's Run course even if they wanted, because part of it goes through the grounds of the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has all state facilities shut down to the public because of COVID-19, Brawley noted.
It's hoped this year's Ryan's Run will also help PC-CARE with some badly-needed funding.
"We have lost some much-needed donors because of COVID-19," Gilliam said. "This is our major fundraiser that will help us get by this year."
Entry fee for participants is $35. Gilliam said there are several ways to sign up for the event, for those who are not signed up already.
"They can send me an email for a registration form, or they can call," Gilliam said. She said she can be reached by email at mcalester_cac@sbcglobal.net or by phone at the PC-CARE number, 918-420-2273.
Those signing up to participate can send payment when they return the registration form, Gilliam said. Mark the appropriate t-shirt size and there is a place for the completed time to be included on the form. she said.
She said once participants complete either the 5K run or the 1-mile fun run and walk, they can send their record of the time it took them to complete the course to her by email at mcalester_cac@sbcglobalnet.net.
Another way to sign-up for the race is online at runsignup.com, Gilliam said. Go to "Oklahoma " in the events by state and search for Ryan's Run, organizers said.
PACE members can enter through PACE's website, Gilliam noted.
Medals for first, second and third will awarded in each age bracket in five-year increments, Gilliam said.
Brawley said trophies will be given in the male and female divisions.
Ryan's Run is the annual 5K event that began following the death of Ryan Luke, the 2-year-old McAlester boy who died in 1995 from blunt force trauma to the head.
The Ryan Luke Bill passed by the Oklahoma Legislature mandates that a multi-disciplinary team be organized in each district attorney’s district to include representatives from the district attorney’s office, law enforcement and child welfare, along with mental health and medical representatives.
It resulted in the formation of the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort, also known as PC-CARE, as well formation of the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center.
Ryan's Run, ordinarily held the first Saturday in April, includes the 5K Run and Fun Run designed to honor Ryan and raise funds for use in the battle against child abuse and neglect.
Brawley is hoping for a good response.
"PC-CARE is in need of funds," he said. "We appreciate all participants."
Anyone who would like to donate to PC-CARE can do so by sending a donation to PC-CARE; 501 E. Delaware Ave.; McAlester, OK; 74501.
Gilliam said anyone needing more information on Ryan's Run or PC-Care can contact her at 918-420-2273.
"We would just like for everyone to take this opportunity," Gilliam said. "It's something they can do at their own pace."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
