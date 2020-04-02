The annual Ryan's Run set for Saturday, April 4, has been rescheduled for May 23.
Organizers decided to reschedule the event for later this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They settled on the May 23 date because that was the first opportunity to hold a sanctioned PACE event, said Joe Brawley, a psychologist who is president of Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort Board of Directors.
This year's event marks the first time Ryan's Run has been rescheduled, organizers said.
"We really want to have it; we don't want to cancel it," Brawley said of Ryan's Run. "We're concerned about the safety and health of all concerned."
Ryan's Run is the annual 5K event that began following the death of Ryan Luke, the 2-year-old McAlester boy who died in 1995 from blunt force trauma to the head.
The Ryan Luke Bill passed by the Oklahoma Legislature mandates that a multi-disciplinary team be organized in each district attorney’s district to include representatives from the district attorney’s office, law enforcement and child welfare, along with mental health and medical representatives.
It resulted in the formation of the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort, also known as PC-CARE, as well as the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center.
Ryan's Run, ordinarily held the first Saturday in April, includes a 5K Run and a Fun Run designed to raise funds for use in the battle against child abuse and neglect and to honor Ryan Luke.
This year’s 25th anniversary Ryan’s Run was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 4 at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center on West Street.
With state and federal budget cuts reducing funding for projects such as the Child Advocacy Center and PC-CARE, the center continues to count on money raised through the five kilometer run. Money from Ryan’s Run is used to help fund the center along with related activities.
Entry fee is $35 per person, although some runners may be qualified to have their entries paid by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, if they enter through the PACE process.
Those who had already entered will have their entries recognized at the rescheduled event.
"If they're already entered, their entry will be good," Brawley said. "Their registrations will be valid."
Organizers are now focusing on the rescheduled date for Ryan's Run.
"We still want to make it happen," Brawley said. "It's just on hold until May 23."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
