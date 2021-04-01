Ryan's Run goes virtual again this year

Ryan's Run is going to be be a virtual event once again this year — and organizers are hoping for as much participation as they had in 2020.
This year's 26th annual Ryan's Run is set to begin on Friday, April 2 and extend through Monday April 5, with participants able to do their run or walk at a time and place of their own choosing as long as it's in the four-day window.
This year's Ryan Run features both a 5K run and walk, as well as 1K fun walk/run for those who want to help, but at a less exerting pace.
Ryan's Run is the main fundraising event for the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort, known as PC-CARE, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that operates the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center. PC-CARE is committed to providing a safe, child-friendly facility where forensic interviews, medical evaluations and service referrals are provided to children involved in physical or sexual abuse investigations.
Joe Brawley, who is a member of the PC-CARE Board of Directors and one of the event organizers, noted the 5K run covers 3.1 miles. Participants can report their time online, with additional information on the reporting procedure available during the registration process.
"It's on the honor system," Brawley said.
Since it's considered a PACE run, Brawley said the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma agreed to pay the registration fee for those who are qualified for the PACE program. Others can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/Ok/Mcalester/2021RyansRun. The entry or registration fee is $35.
Runners and walkers can also sign up by going to the runsignup.com website, find "Oklahoma" in the events by state section, and search for the "2021 Virtual Ryan's Run."
Registration ends at 5 p.m. on April 5, organizers said.
Jessica Gilliam, executive director of the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center, is hoping for lots of participation.
"We rely on our community partners," she said. "We really need a lot of help this year."
One difference this year is trophies will not be given to those with the fastest times. Instead, all participants will be eligible to get a T-shirt commemorating the event.
Gilliam said pickup centers for participants to pick up their T-shirts will be set up in McAlester, Poteau and Broken Bow. It's not unusual for Ryan's Run to draw participants from around the state. Since last year's race was a virtual event, there were even some out-of-state entries.
For those who would like to help but are unable to participate in the 5K or one mile events, T-shirts are available for $15, Gilliam said. Anyone needing more information can phone 918-420-2273.
Brawley said the fundraising race is a great help to the continued operation of the Child Advocacy Center. He said state and federal funding has been lower than in past years. At the state level, that's partly because there have been more child advocacy centers open around the state, without a proportionate increase in funding.
"We're getting a small piece of the pie," Brawley said.
Ryan's Run is the annual 5K event that began following the death of Ryan Luke, the 2-year-old McAlester boy who died in 1995 from blunt force trauma to the head.
The Ryan Luke Bill passed by the Oklahoma Legislature mandates that a multi-disciplinary team be organized in each district attorney’s district to include representatives from the district attorney’s office, law enforcement and child welfare, along with mental health and medical representatives.
It resulted in the formation of the PC-CARE, as well formation of the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center.
Although organizers were disappointed that both this year's and last year's Ryan's Run had to be held held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event did have one unexpected result.
"It upped our participation," Brawley said. "We had over 300 runners last year."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
