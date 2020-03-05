Many changes have occurred in the child care system in the 25 years since the death of a McAlester boy that led to passage of the Ryan Luke Bill a year later.
Before the bill became law, decisions on child care placement were often made by lawyers behind closed doors, said Joe Brawley, a psychologist who is president of Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort Board of Directors.
Oklahoma legislators passed the bill following the death of Ryan Luke, the 2-year-old McAlester boy who died in 1995 from blunt force trauma to the head.
The Ryan Luke Bill, filed as House Bill 2053, mandated that a multi-disciplinary team be organized in each district attorney’s district to include representatives from the district attorney’s office, law enforcement and child welfare, along with mental health and medical representatives.
In Pittsburg County, the multi-disciplinary team is known as the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort, or PC-CARE. The Pittsburg County Multi-Disciplinary Team was established in 1996, followed two years later by the establishment of the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center in 1998.
Although it started slowly, the Pittsburg County Multi-Disciplinary Team now operates smoothly, with members of the participating agencies working together to investigate child abuse and child neglect cases, Brawley said.
“That’s been a big accomplishment for us, to get all of these organizations working together,” Brawley said Wednesday.
PC-CARE’s multidisciplinary team includes the District 18 District Attorney’s Office, the McAlester Police Department, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, child welfare of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, as well as medical and mental health representatives.
The Child Advocacy Center provides PC-CARE with a central site where professionals can conduct forensic interviews and medical examinations on children who have allegedly been abused or neglected.
By having everything occur in a central location, the need to move the child to multiple agencies involved in a case has been eliminated.
PC-CARE Executive Director Jessica Gilliam said Wednesday that Ryan Luke’s life and death has made a difference in how child abuse and neglect cases are handled not only in Pittsburg County, but across the state.
“We have made great strides and come a long way due to his life and death,” Gilliam said. “Because of what he went through, our community’s eyes were opened to child abuse in our community.”
“His life and death have saved many children,” Gilliam said. Now, decisions involving child abuse and child neglect cases involve multiple agencies and individuals, she noted.
“The multi-disciplinary team has come together in hopes that we don’t let another child fall through the cracks like we did with Ryan Luke,” Gilliam said.
Ryan Luke was taken to the McAlester hospital in January 1995 with injuries authorities suspected resulted from abuse by his mother, Wendy Luke, and her boyfriend.
After the child was treated for his injuries, the system released him to his grandfather, Don Luke, a former editor at the News-Capital. Ryan died on March 5 1995 from blunt force trauma injuries after Don Luke returned him to his mother without obtaining permission from DHS Child Abuse Protective Services.
Don Luke was convicted of manslaughter in the case and spent two years in prison. He later died in prison after he was sentenced to 85 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for unrelated 1999 Comanche County convictions of sexual battery and soliciting a minor to participate in obscene/indecent pictures.
Wendy Luke pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first degree manslaughter in the case and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with another 10 years suspended. She has since been released from prison.
A Pittsburg County jury acquitted her boyfriend of the first-degree murder charge filed against him in the case.
“It took a child’s death close to home to let us know that we were failing children,” Gilliam said.
She said much has been learned about trauma in the year’s since, including that it can follow children in adulthood. Advances have been made in the concept of treating children who’ve experienced trauma in their lives.
The major fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center is Ryan’s Run, held annually on the first Saturday in April.
Purpose of the 5K run is to raise funds to use in the battle against child abuse and neglect and to honor Ryan Luke.
This year’s 25th anniversary Ryan’s Run is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 4 at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center on West Street. It includes a one-mile fun run in addition to the 5K event.
With state and federal budget cuts chipping away at funding for projects such as the Child Advocacy Center and PC-CARE, the center continues to count on money raised through the five kilometer run. Money from Ryan’s Run is used to help fund the center along with related activities. Entry fee is $35 per person, although some runners may be qualified to have their entries paid by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Gilliam said
Anyone needing more information can contact her at 918-420-2273, she said.
Before establishment of the child Advocacy Center, alleged child abuse or child neglect victims might have been interviewed in police or sheriff’s offices, or even in a police car. Now, interviews at the Child Advocacy Center are videoed and recorded by forensically-trained interviewers.
That’s much different than the previous procedure, when an initial interview may have been conducted by a police officer, followed by an interview by a child welfare workers and a third interview by a representative of the district attorney’s office.
Now, with the recordings and videos of forensic interviews in place, the need for multiple interviews for alleged child abuse or child neglect victims has mostly been eliminated.
“We still have a lot of work to do in Southeastern Oklahoma,” Gilliam said. She encouraged anyone who suspects child abuse to report it so investigators can do their work and determine of the concerns are valid.
“Let them do the work,” she said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry, because you don’t know when you’re saving a child’s life.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.