RWD chairman reacts to rate hikes to buy city water

Rural water districts that purchase treated water from the city of McAlester had to make some quick adjustments after learning their rates to buy water were increasing by a total of $2.09 per thousand gallons.
That drove the water districts' costs of purchasing treated water from the city of McAlester from $3.70 per thousand gallons for the July billing cycle, to the current cost of $5.79 for the same amount on the bills the city planned to mail to the rural water districts this week.
Rural Water District No. 9 Millard "Bucky" Harp welcomed statements from City Manager Pete Stasiak and Mayor John Browne that the city plans to hire a consulting service to review information regarding the price increases and that representatives of the five water districts making purchases from the city were welcome to participate.
While Harp is hoping the city might reduce its rates to the Rural Water Districts after hearing from a consultant, he knows there's no certainty of that happening.
"I don't know what will come of that," Harp said. "I don't know what position they will take."
Stasiak said the purchase rate from the city increased by $2 per thousand gallons, with the other 9 cents is tied to the Consumer Price Index.
Mayor Browne said $1 of the increase is to pay for the treated water. He said the city had been selling it for less than it costs the city to produce.
The other $1 increase is for maintenance of the city's water system, Browne said. The city is taking the stance that since the city's water system is needed to produce the treated water, then the water districts should help pay for the cost of maintaining that system.
Harp personally addressed city councilors during their Aug. 25 meeting, along with Jim Henley of Rural Water District No. 5. Harp said he was asked to speak on behalf of some of the other water districts as well.
In addition to RWDs No. 5 and No. 9, Rural Water Districts No. 6, No. 7 and No. 16 also purchase their water from the city of McAlester and are facing the same rate increase.
Harp said the price of purchasing city water from the city of McAlester for RWD No. 5 has usually increased by only a few cents a time.
"We went out and made huge investments in our water district with the understanding they would sell us wholesale water," he said.
"The other problem we have is building in future costs," said Harp. "They're already charging us $1 per thousand gallons for future expenditures."
Harp said RWD No. 5 customers will have to help the water district absorb the price increase, although not by the more than the 50% that the city is charging. He said the amount of the rate increase will depend on several factors, including the amount of water used and whether it's a residential or commercial customer.
RWD No. 9 begins near Northtown and extends north to State Highway 113 and the Shady Grove area, as well as to Cardinal Point, Harp said. Approximately 400 customers are served by the rural water district, he said.
The city's bills reflecting the new water rates set to be sent out to the water districts this week.
Harp said RWD 9 has already mailed September bills to its water districts customers. The bills reflect the amount of water they used in August, with the new price increases included, he said.
Harp said the city previously sent RWD No. 9 a contract earlier this year, that did not reflect the $2 per thousand gallons increase.
"They sent us a contract like they always do and we signed it," he said. Harp said the city later sent another contract — that now included the city's new rates of an additional $2.09 per thousand gallons.
While Harp remains well aware the city's stance may not change, he said he's trying to remain hopeful that the city will make some kind of adjustment — especially on the allocation of costs to maintain the city's water system in the future.
"We're trying to be optimistic," Harp said.
"We're working together to continue our partnership with the city."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
