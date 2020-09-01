Rate increases of more than $2 per thousand gallons for rural water districts that purchase treated water from the city of McAlester are included in bills going out from the city this week.
September bills from some of the water districts to their rural customers showing water use for August are already reflecting the city's higher water rates.
McAlester sells treated water to five rural water districts: RWD No. 5, RWD No. 6, RWD No. 7, RWD No. 16 and RWD No. 9.
The city's rate increases have met with protests from representatives of some of the water districts.
Even as the new rate increases are going into effect, McAlester city officials said they are willing to bring a third party on board to look at the numbers the city used in making the rate increases and to give water district representatives a seat at the table during the review process.
Both McAlester Mayor John Browne and City Manager Pete Stasiak confirmed the plan.
Stasiak said no consultant to work with the city and water districts had been hired as of early this week, but the city plans to do so.
"We will get a third party that are experts in water rate studies," Stasiak said. "We will get them on board and make sure to include the rural water districts."
While water board representatives said they understood the city may have rate increases from time to time, they indicated they were unprepared for the $2-plus hike currently going into effect.
The city of McAlester previously charged the water districts approximately $3.70 per thousand gallons of water purchased by the rural water companies, the city manager said.
Stasiak said an increase based on new Consumer Price Index numbers available at the beginning of the city's new fiscal year in July pushed the price to $3.79 per thousand gallons.
Shortly thereafter, the city notified the water districts its price for selling water is going up by $2 per thousand gallons.
With that increase going into effect, the price the city charges the rural water districts for treated water it sells the districts is now at $5.79 per thousand gallons.
That's an increase of more than 50%.
Both Browne and Stasiak said approximately $1 of the increase is to cover the cost of producing the water and transporting it through the city's water lines to the water lines for the rural water districts.
The other $1 of the $2 increase is to help maintain the city's water system, which is utilized in producing and treating the water sold to the water districts. The city maintains the water lines within the city limits.
Millard "Bucky" Harp, of Rural Water District No. 9, and Jim Henley, of RWD No. 5, both spoke to McAlester city councilors during the Aug. 25 regular council meeting regarding their concerns over the amount of the water rate increase to the rural water districts.
Both indicated they thought the new water rate increase the city is placing on the rural water districts is too high. They also questioned why the water districts should have to pay to help maintain the city's entire water system.
They both said the water districts had no input into the city's decision prior to the rate increases going into effect.
Harp asked "for a seat at the table," and both men said they wanted a chance to present their input to the city.
Asked about that request this week, Mayor Browne said he discussed the matter with Stasiak after the water district representatives made their requests at the last city council meeting.
"He and I talked and the plan is to hire an outside agency to run the numbers," Browne said.
The mayor said the increase came after a recent study showed the city was selling the water to the water districts for less than it costs the city to produce it.
"We found we were selling below cost," Browne said.
The other $1 increase came about after city officials reasoned that since the city's water system is used to produce, treat and transport the water to the rural water districts' water lines, then the water districts should share in the cost of maintaining that system.
While Harp said he understood the city might have to raise its costs somewhat, he thought the $1 per thousand gallons was too much and he also questioned the $1 increase for the city's water system maintenance,
Although the city is increasing its rates to the rural water districts, Browne maintained the water districts do not necessarily have to pass the entire rate increase on to their customers.
"They resell the water," Browne noted.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.