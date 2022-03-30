Several rural volunteer fire departments in Pittsburg County are slated to get new equipment through state Rural Economic Action Plan grants.
Any firefighters driving down Richville Road will also soon have a smoother route, thanks to another REAP grant.
Pittsburg County commissioners approved subcontracts for the REAP grants between the county and the Kiamichi Economic Development District of Oklahoma, also known as KEDDO.
Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell said since all of the actions have been approved the rural volunteer fire departments receiving the grants can now move forward toward obtaining the needed equipment.
Subcontracts between Pittsburg and KEDDO included the following volunteer rural fire departments, the amounts approved and the new equipment to be obtained:
• Indianola Volunteer Fire Department: $4,870.90 for new fire hoses: REAP Grant K6029-22.
• Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department: $51,453.47 for one used pumper/tanker fire truck: REAP Grant K6030-22.
• Sam's Point Volunteer Fire Department: $18,540 for new SCBAs, or self-contained breathing apparatus and extra oxygen cylinders: REAP Grant K6031-22.
Pittsburg County Commission District 1 is also approved for a $112,296.45 REAP grant for an asphalt overlay project on Richville Road.
Commissioners took two other actions relating to KEDDO. They approved a certificate of authorized signatures for REAP contracts through KEDDO. They also approved a non-collusion affidavit for REAP contracts for KEDDO, which is a requirement of the procedure.
Joining Rogers in making all the votes unanimous during their weekly meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse were County Commission Chairman / District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
