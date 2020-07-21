Rotary Club of McAlester installs Justin Few as president

Rotary Club of McAlester recently installed its 109th club president, Justin Few. Rotary Club has been serving the local McAlester community since 1911.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
Justin Few was born in McAlester and returned home after receiving his bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2003. He has been married to his college sweetheart Lori for 15 years and they have one son, Noah. He is the owner of Legacy Energy Consulting, Platinum Appraisals, and a partner at Nomad Real Estate Holdings. Few’s other community involvements are serving as President of Keep McAlester Beautiful, he is a member of the City of McAlester Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment, Past Chair of the Eastern Oklahoma State College Foundation, and a Den Leader with Cub Scout Pack 404.
Rotary meetings are scheduled every Tuesday at noon at the Meeting Place. Recently a virtual component was added to the meetings to accommodate members and guest who may not be able to attend in person. For more information about Rotary Club of McAlester please visit: www.mcalesterrotary.org
