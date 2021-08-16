Ron Clark bounced across the stage as he raved about the fun students had at a pirate-themed day in school.
The renowned educator and New York Times bestseller talked about classes teaching kids about scurvy and rickets, playing ocean noises throughout the school, rewarding students for correct answers with pieces of treasure, teachers talking like pirates, and more at the Ron Clark Academy. He said the pirate day and other student engagement strategies motivate students.
“The reason I like to do things like that is because I wants students to love to come to school,” Clark said during McAlester Public School’s Back-To-School Kickoff event for employees Monday. “I want them to be passionate and excited and I want them to have a desire to be there.”
Clark told attendees Monday the Ron Clark Academy uses creative strategies to connect with students and motivate them to excel in school and life.
He said the Ron Clark Academy teachers play games to help students connect with lessons, take fun breaks, make home visits to connect with parents, and more to engage students and make connections.
Clark said engaging and challenging students throughout his career has brought the best academic results and made real impacts on students’ lives.
The district uses federal money earmarked specifically for professional development for the event.
MPS Board of Education members in July unanimously approved a one-time professional stipend of $1,000 for each certified teachers and administrator, plus a $500 stipend for support staff — but waited to give it to them as a surprise at Monday’s back-to-school event.
“We just wanted to do something great for our teachers,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said. “We have a lot of people who work extremely hard and done a great job.”
MPS Board President Joy Tribbey moved to provide the stipends; board member Cameron Fields seconded the motion, and the board unanimously approved.
Employees were required to attend a professional development event and sign-in to receive the stipend.
“We wanted to be able to say ‘thank you for being here,’” Hughes said.
Hughes said he knows some teachers who spend $500 every year on their classroom.
A federal Department of Education survey released in 2018 showed 94% of public school teachers reported they paid for supplies without reimbursement in the 2014-2015 academic year. Those teachers reported they spent an average of $479.
“We want to say ‘thank you’ for everything they’ve done and help them recoup some of that,” Hughes said of the MPS stipend.
Teachers received the stipend as part of a professional development Monday featuring Ron Clark, the longtime educator and founder of his own education training program.
Clark previously spoke at MPS during the district’s back-to-school kickoff in 2018 and told attendees Monday he was glad to return and see passion among employees.
He said his school’s theme this year is “reset” — because of the challenges everyone faced over the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, protests over racial injustice, a divisive political season and more.
Clark said teachers can change the world by making an impact in students’ lives through positivity and creativity in the classroom.
The Ron Clark Academy offers educators a chance to observe innovative teaching methods through workshops, training programs and more.
Clark developed the program through working with disadvantaged children in rural North Carolina and Harlem in New York City. He was named one of Disney’s Teachers of the Year in 2000, is a New York Times bestselling author, and is a motivational speaker for educators.
The Puterbaugh Foundation, the Walton Family Foundation, and the McGowan Family Foundation committed to donate $5,000 per year for five years to send McAlester Public Schools teachers to the Ron Clark Academy.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
