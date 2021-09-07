Although major renovations are expected to last through the fall, visitors can still enjoy a getaway at Robbers Cave State Park near Wilburton.
Major renovations include a complete remodel of the Belle Star View Lodge, remodeling and the construction of new cabins, a new dog park, new restrooms, a new restaurant and other projects.
“There’s a lot going on,” said Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s Assistant Director of Field Operations/South Region Merle Cox.
The renovations are part of an $8 million renovation of the park over seven years, according to the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Service’s capital improvements plan.
Cox said the park is open for family fall activities even though renovations underway.
“You won’t hardly find a more picturesque park in the state during the fall,” Cox said. “Of course, southeast Oklahoma is known for that.”
Cox said a lot of visitors at the park during the Fall season are people traveling on State Highway 2, which offers a spectacular fall foliage view of the Sans Bois Mountain Range that peaks in late October and early November.
“We’re open 24/7,” Cox said. “The hiking trails are still there; the cave is open every day of the week unless it’s flooded and you can’t cross that low water crossing.”
The park also offers horseback rides across the rolling hills and scenic bluffs within the park in order to view the dazzling fall foliage on horseback.
“The horseback stables, they stay open,” Cox said. “They may shut down a week or two in January to take a mini-vacation, but other than that through the fall they’re open and taking rides and reservations.”
For those with all-terrain vehicles, the park offers trails and campgrounds that have been put in place to make it easier for people to unload their ATV, side by side or even Jeeps to ride the 240 acres of different trails that have been made for off-roaders.
“We’ve got camping there,” Cox said. “That seems to be popular, we would like it to get a little more popular, but it’s a work in progress.”
The largest event that is held at Robbers Cave State Park is the annual Robbers Cave Fall Festival — which is scheduled to be held October 15-17. The three-day annual festival features handmade arts and crafts, quilt show, carnival games and rides, plus a variety of music and food vendors. The Fall Foliage Cruise takes place on October 16, featuring hundreds of restored and customized cars.
More information about the festival can be found by visiting www.robberscavefallfestival.com.
The cave’s name originates from being associated as a place where Civil War deserters and outlaws — such as the legendary Jessie James, the Younger Brothers Gang, the Dalton Gang, the Rufus Buck Gang, and Belle Starr — hid from the law.
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the origins of the park began in 1929 when Wilburton newspaper editor and state representative Carlton Weaver donated 120 acres of land that surround the cave to the Boy Scouts of America for use as a camp.
John Narvall, then warden of the McAlester State Penitentiary, arranged for a group of inmates to improve the site for the Boy Scouts to use. The inmates used locally-quarried rock to build a kitchen and several buildings that were used as headquarters for different scout troops. The site was named Camp Tom Hale in honor of a McAlester businessman and supporter of the Boy Scouts.
In 1933, the Civilian Conservation Corps Company 1825 was organized at the park and under the supervision of the National Parks Service, built a bathhouse, cabins, trails, group camps, shelters, and roads throughout the park.
After a 1936 name change from Latimer State Park to Robbers Cave State Park, the CCC and the Works Progress Administration created Lake Carlton, named in honor Weaver.
For more information the park or how to make a reservation for a cabin or camping spot, the park office can be reached at 918-465-2562 or toll-free at 1-800-654-8240.
