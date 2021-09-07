McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.