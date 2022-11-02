An Oktoberfest-style community event is officially a go for Saturday — with organizers aiming for another fun atmosphere.
Jeremy Beaver, chairperson of the McAlester Makers competition committee, said this year's Ribtoberfest brings a community block party and rib competition to downtown McAlester with the goal of offering free fun for everyone to enjoy.
"We just want people to come to downtown McAlester and enjoy some good weather, good food and good music," Beaver said.
Last year's inaugural Ribtoberfest expanded on the annual Grillmarks Festival Series to offer a rib competition and free community fun in the fall.
The event, sponsored by Big V Feeds and Simply Country Ranch, is set for Nov. 5 in downtown McAlester along Choctaw Avenue between Fifth and Third Streets.
Competitors often cook various snacks at each event — and judges added the People's Choice award with $1,000 going to the winner.
A panel of anonymous judges will taste competitors' various snacks between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, then rate their top five to ultimately determine the winner of the People's Choice award.
"It's a fun new competition and people always ask us 'what's the best time to come to this event' — well this will be the best time," Beaver said.
Competitors will check in and set up 9-10 a.m. at Choctaw Avenue and Fifth Street, followed by the cooks' meeting at 11 a.m.
Sliders will be turned in 1-2 p.m. for the Best Bite competition, then the People's Choice judging will take place 2-4 p.m.
The Kyle Reid/Johnny Carlton Duo will provide live entertainment starting at 3 p.m. Beaver said the duo brings a mixture of old-school jazz and country to a fun live performance.
Competitors will turn in their ribs 5-6 p.m. and winners will be announced 6:30-7 p.m.
Terry Klein will start a performance inside Spaceship Earth Coffee at 8 p.m. Beaver said the Texas artist is a classic folk music storyteller who recently release his first album.
"We have some great musicians and it should be a fun time," Beaver said.
Cooks in the ribs competition will receive two full racks of pork spareribs and submit five individual ribs for blind judging at the end — with the winner awarded $2,000.
The ribs must be prepared on site using any preparation method and will be judged based on taste, texture, and appearance.
This year's Best Bite Challenge is a beef slider competition. Teams receive 3 pounds of ground chuck from Simply Country Ranch's Scottish Highland herd. Each team submits five slider burgers roughly two inches wide to be judged on taste, appearance, originality, overall impression.
First place in the Best Bite Challenge will win $1,500.
The event will again feature live music, games, biergartens, and lots of fun and food.
Grillmarks is organized by McAlester Makers Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in McAlester dedicated to promoting economic stability and growth by cultivating and equipping local entrepreneurs, artisans, and the community in which they live.
The Grillmarks Festival Series started after Beaver competed in steak competitions for years and then talking with Vic Wheeler, Damon Mascato, Zach Prichard, and Cully Stevens about organizing similar events in McAlester.
Organizers wanted to organize fun events for people to enjoy in McAlester and the first Grillmarks steak competition was held in 2017 with a dozen teams. It grew to 20 teams the next year and more than two dozen teams in 2019 before COVID-19 concerns led to a cancellation in 2020.
The Grillmarks steak competition returned in May 2021 with several teams and locals enjoying games, free food, music and fun on Choctaw Avenue in McAlester.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
