Randy Hughes held up a buffalo hand sign and John Homer laughed as they sat in rocking chairs to celebrate their retirement.
Dozens of people shared memories Thursday at McAlester Public Schools’ Lucy Smith Center during a celebration honoring Hughes retiring as the superintendent and Homer retired as the athletic director following nearly 40 years together in the district.
“I’m humbled, I’m thankful and I’m blessed,” Hughes said of the gathering. “That’s the way I felt coming back here and that’s why McAlester has been so special to me — is the people.”
Hughes started as the MPS superintendent July 1, 2016 — returning to the district he served for most of his nearly 40-year career.
He became a teacher at McAlester in 1985 and coached the baseball team to state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998 and 2000.
Homer is a 1977 graduate of McAlester High School and has worked for his alma mater since 1985 as a coach, educator, and administrator.
Homer coached football and baseball, and led the varsity football team from 2000-2003 before becoming the junior high athletic director in 2005.
McAlester baseball coach Justin Mullins played for Hughes and Homer then worked for them for several years and said they made an impact on the district.
“You look at the crowd, the people that’s here and that just shows you how many lives they touched,” the 1995 MHS grad said.
Mullins said he enjoyed playing under the coaches as McAlester started a 15-year streak of state tournament appearances from 1994 to 2008, when he had returned as a coach.
He helped McAlester make its 27th state tournament appearance this year and first in a decade — giving credit to his staff, players, and things he learned from Hughes and Homer.
But he said the duo also made a difference at the district and the community outside of athletics.
During his tenure at McAlester, Hughes also served as principal at the middle school, high school, and the alternative education program.
He left McAlester to become superintendent at Middleberg in 2012 after his wife Nancy Hughes, a former MPS business manager, started a job with the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Hughes applied for the MPS superintendent opening in 2012 before the district eventually hired Dr. Marsha Gore, who was fired in 2016.
Hughes inherited what officials called a financial crisis when he returned in 2016 after the district faced state aid cuts, increased nonessential spending, a nonexistent budget and more.
Kerry John Patten, a CPA who conducts the district’s annual audit required by law, told board members this year that MPS is in better financial shape than four years ago.
Many give credit for the district’s financial rebound and renewed public trust to Hughes — who passes credit to school administrators, school board members, and staff.
“Randy came here at the right time and did a great job getting people in the right position to get it back on track,” Mullins said.
Voters approved some bond measures in recent years to fund several construction projects and improvements districtwide.
Two propositions voters approved in 2019 brought an 8% tax increase to put more than $2.5 million toward update the district’s aging bus fleet and improve technology at school sites
District voters then approved in February 2021 a $34-million plan to build a multi-level middle school and event center. The facility is set to be complete in May 2023 on the hill between the existing high school and East Van Buren Avenue, with plans to add dozens of classrooms and labs in a new MPS middle school, an outdoor amphitheater, an event center that holds 1,808 people and facilitates multiple sports, band and wrestling, and more.
“I’m excited about seeing it get finished,” Homer said with a smile.
Board members voted Tuesday to hire Dr. Robert Steeber as the district’s next superintendent. Steeber is a 32-year educator and comes to McAlester after serving the last eight years as Assistant Superintendent of Human Capital at Grand Prairie (Texas) Independent School District with 38 campuses and 30,000 students.
Homer served nine years before being promoted to the district’s athletic director position in 2014 — taking over for Billy Ray Holt.
After Homer announced his retirement, the district named James Singleton as the next athletic director. Singleton is an alternative education administrator and former McAlester football coach with administrative experience since joining the district in 2015.
McAlester saw successes and facility upgrades during Homer’s tenure.
New playing surfaces and several renovations came for Hook Eales Stadium, Mike Deak Field, and other sites.
McAlester won the 5A girls basketball state championship in March and the football team finished as the state runner-up this season. McAlester won a state title in the boys 4X200 relay last year with several individuals placing, while both golf teams saw returns to the state tournament this year.
Nate Hutchison and Trey Howard placed in the state wrestling tournament the last two years. McAlester’s pom, cheer and tennis teams also consistently compete at the state and national levels — adding to the district’s athletic prowess.
But many people share their own memories with Homer and Hughes.
KNED sports director Brandon Green is a 2014 McAlester High School graduate who remembers Homer as his first baseball coach and Hughes teaching him how to pitch.
Green said growing up through McAlester schools and then working with Hughes and Homer through the radio station gave him different perspectives — but he always felt like they supported the school and the community.
“They’re going to be missed, that’s for sure,” Green said.
“Once you graduate, you always feel like you can contact the coaches and you’re never worried because they’ll always have your back and help you out anyway they can,” Green said. “Especially those guys.
“They’re buffaloes through and through,” he added.
Homer said he will remember the fun times with players and coaches, but will enjoy having more down time and time with family.
Homer and Hughes said they both plan to spend time with grandchildren, work on various projects, and relax.
“But I’ll be around, I’ll be at ball games,” Hughes said.
“I’m still going to be here,” Homer said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
