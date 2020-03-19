Elizabeth Prichard said she wants to keep her Krebs restaurant’s doors open to help local families.
Prichard, an owner of Roseanna's Italian Restaurant in Krebs, is among several area restaurant owners to implement precautionary changes to their services during the coronavirus pandemic.
She said Roseanna’s started this week offering curb-side service and free delivery for any customer — and will continue taking precautions to serve dine-in customers until told other wise.
“We’re trying to keep the doors open right now because of our employees and the families that we support and our customers as well,” Prichard said.
Coronavirus typically spreads like the flu — through coughing and sneezing respiratory droplets — and cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health rose Thursday to 44 statewide with one death. No positive cases were reported for Pittsburg County as of Thursday afternoon.
Prichard said Roseanna’s is taking precautions to limit contact and prevent potentially spreading COVID-19.
She said the restaurant is seating customers at every other table, there are no condiments on tables, salt and pepper packets are available instead of shakers, and bread baskets are disposable.
Everything at the table is also wiped down with bleach after each customer leaves and restaurant staff clean door handles, she said.
Prichard said employees who feel safe working are allowed, while those who feel at risk can stay home during the pandemic.
“As long as they let us, we’re going to remain open,” Prichard said.
Several states have closed restaurants and bars during the coronavirus outbreak, but Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt had not mandated any such closures as of Thursday afternoon.
Governors in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois ordered all bars and restaurants closed. Restaurants in Washington, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts are prohibited from serving dine-in customers but can continue takeout services.
Food delivery is another option available in the McAlester area.
McAlester2Go owner Matt Hudson said the food delivery service offers a no-contact option to help prevent potential community spread.
“We can just leave the food at the door and text the customer to let them know that it’s there,” Hudson said.
He said drivers are provided with gloves and hand sanitizer, but some customers prefer the no-contact option.
Hudson added the service is waiving delivery fees as long as schools are closed.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced Monday that all K-12 schools will close until a return date of April 6 and she announced Thursday that the state Department of Education applied for a waiver to be excused from end of year assessments.
Department officials were reportedly discussing Thursday how to support students and families if the state Board of Education were to decide to keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year.
“We’re going to offer free delivery until school comes back in,” Hudson said.
Hudson said customers can use the code “TOGETHER” for free delivery when ordering through the McAlester2Go app or online at www.mcalester2go.com.
Restaurants that use the delivery service include Angel’s Diner, A Polar Bear Store, Arby’s, Braum’s, Chilis, Designer Cakes, Dollar General, El Charro, El Jalisco, Giacomo’s, Gringo’s Taqueria, Lovera’s Market, Jay Henry’s, Johnny’s A Street Market, McDonald’s, Modo Mio, Rib Crib, Sonic Drive-In, Spaceship Earth Coffee, Steak ’n Shake, Taco Bell, The Compass, The Filling Station, The Olive Branch, TJ’s Grill, Wendy’s, Daylight Donuts, Hunan Chinese Restaurant, What About Bobs?, and Le Salt.
Hudson said McAlester2Go has about five drivers on duty at a time and he wants to help the community stay safe while supporting local restaurants.
“If we can help support them, then it helps people right now that might not be getting a check and it seems like a good fit for everybody,” Hudson said.
