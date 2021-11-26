Volunteers are preparing to take reservations for the 46th Annual Community Christmas Dinner — and they’re expecting lots of participants for this year’s event.
Once again it’s open to those living within the McAlester and Krebs city limits, with the goal of ensuring everyone has a full holiday dinner, absolutely free, on Christmas Day.
Phone lines are set to open for reservations beginning Saturday, Nov. 27, organizers said. No income or other guidelines are in place, with the only requirement being participants live in McAlester or Krebs.
The number for McAlester and Krebs residents to call if they want to participate is 918-421-2920. Volunteers said they will also take reservations online at McAlesterChristmas.com.
Plans call for all of the meals to be delivered on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, with no carryouts or pickups available and no sit-down dinners served at a central location.
It will take plenty of volunteers to help deliver all of those meals. Anyone willing to assist with deliveries beginning Christmas morning should also call the 918-421-2920 number to register, so those planning the delivery routes will know how much help to expect.
Volunteers saw lots of requests from those wanting to participate in the Community Christmas Dinner in 2020, so a large demand is expected this year based on last year’s needs.
“Last year, we had about 1,000 more than the year before, “ said a volunteer helping organize the event. “Approximately 2,800 were served.”
Organizers expect a similar need this year and they hope to avoid what occurred in 2020, when they had to ask for more donations in the days following the event.
The Community Christmas Dinner depends entirely on donations to pay for the annual holiday dinner. Anyone who would like to make a donation can mail it to Community Christmas Dinner; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK: 74502. Checks or other donations should be made out to Community Christmas Dinner.
Volunteers, who again this year asked to stay anonymous, are counting on people in the community to come through once more to help spread Christmas cheer — and Christmas dinners — on Christmas Day.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
