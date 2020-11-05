It's finally happened.
After a continued swing of voters switching party affiliations in the last few years, the number of registered Republicans in Pittsburg County have now surmounted registered Democrats.
Political party affiliations as of Monday, Nov. 1, now stands at 11,456 Republicans, followed by 11, 262 Democrats — giving the GOP an edge of 194 voters when the registration numbers are tallied.
Registration in the two major parties is followed by 4,087 voters now registered as independents, and 115 registered Libertarians.
It's a significant change from past years, when Democrats held the significant majority of Pittsburg County voter registration.
"Since I've been here, Pittsburg County was a Democratic county, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes, who said she's worked in the office for 33 years.
"Over the past few years I've seen a change, gradually, more so over the last year or so."
The change in party affiliation helped all GOP candidates on the ballot in Pittsburg County ride a red wave to victory during Tuesday's Nov. 3 General Election.
President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe carried Pittsburg County along with the rest of the state during the Tuesday election. District 2 U.S. Congressman Makewayne Mullin and District 7 State Senate candidate Warren Hamilton also carried Pittsburg County, along with their respective districts to win their races. Corporation Commission GOP candidate also carried Pittsburg County and the rest of the state.
County voters registration records going back 10 years show how remarkable the change has been over the past decade.
A decade ago, in 2010, Pittsburg County had a total of 26,563 registered voters. They consisted of 19,194 registered Democrats, while there only 4,939 registered Republicans. The remainder of the electorate at that time consisted of 2,430 registered Independents.
Even during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, when Donald Trump won the Republican nomination to face Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, Democrats more than doubled Republicans in Pittsburg County voter registration. In 2016, Pittsburg County had 15,501 registered Democrats, with 6,356 registered Republicans and 3,466 Independents, out if a total of 25,323 registered voters.
Going back to 1996, the change is even more profound. At that time, Pittsburg county had 22,874 registered Democrats and only 2,627 registered Republicans, along with 751 registered Independents, for a total electorate of 26, 252 voters.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
