Tribal leaders in Oklahoma announced Wednesday the results of a 2019 study on the economic impact the 38 federally recognized tribes had in the state.
The event was held at the First Americans Museum in OKC and highlighted the results of the study sponsored by the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium which showed a $2.6 billion increase from the 2017 study showing the tribes has a $13 billion impact.
“Tribal Nations in the state are reliable partners that continually invest millions into the communities of the state in which we live,” OTFC Chairman Lancer Stephens said during the event that was also livestreamed. “Tribal nations do this because they want to be an active partner in creating sustainable economies.”
The Oklahoma Native Impact Report states tribal nations within the state of Oklahoma in 2019 had a $15.5 billion impact on the state’s economy while creating more than 113,000 jobs.
“That’s an incredible number,” Stephens said.
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton was one of several tribal leaders who spoke Wednesday.
“It’s an honor to say that the Choctaw Nation, in our area, we are fortunate; We are blessed we get to be the driving force in southeastern Oklahoma,” Batton said. “We had a $2.5 billion economic impact to our area and to all Oklahomans.”
Batton said tribe’s contributions to the economy come from healthcare, community investments, education, and through jobs.
“We have created over 11,700 jobs for southeastern Oklahoma,” Batton said. “The Choctaw Nation is one of the top five employers in the state and if you pulled all of our partners here in this room together, we’re number two in the state. We’re only behind the Department of Defense in regards to employers.”
The chief said the tribe is also heavily involved in education with the tribe investing around $50 million in education that goes to 77 different school districts within the tribe’s reservation in southeast Oklahoma and to all higher education facilities throughout the state.
Batton also spoke about the tribe’s recent commitment in building homes for eligible tribal members.
“We had made a commitment in 2017 and we have built over 1,000 homes for our tribal members in southeastern Oklahoma and we’re very proud of that,” Batton said.
In healthcare, Batton said the Choctaw Nation Health Care Authority averages more than one million visits a year to Native Americans and was able to provide more than 20,000 COVID vaccinations to the public.
For tribal members who have a small business, Batton spoke about forgivable loans that are available with the “Chahtapreneurs” creating 2,000 jobs in the area through their businesses.
“We believe in small business,” Batton said.
Batton said Choctaw Nation’s investment in the reservation is for several generations of tribal members and Oklahomans.
“The Choctaw Nation has called southeastern Oklahoma our home since 1830,” Batton said. “Since we came across The Trial of Tears, our blood runs through the land, the water, and is in the air that we breath.”
He said the $100 million investment is for previous and future generations.
“In the Choctaw Nation, we have no exit strategy, this is our home, this is where we will stay,” Batton said. “We are looking forward to a proud and productive Oklahoma and generations of Choctaws in Oklahoma as a whole.”
Other tribal leaders speaking at the Wednesday event were Principal Chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation David Hill; Glenna Wallace, chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and representatives from the Chickasaw Nation and Wichita and affiliated tribes
“While these investments represent significant funding that both the state of Oklahoma and citizens rely on, the total economic impact by tribes is truly nothing short of amazing,” Stephens said.
