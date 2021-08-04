Renowned educator to speak at McAlester back-to-school event

Randy Hughes hopes a renowned educator will help get McAlester Public Schools employees excited for the upcoming school year.
The MPS superintendent said he believes educators will start the year with motivation after hearing from New York Times bestselling author and acclaimed educator Ron Clark at the district's back-to-school professional development event Aug. 16.
“There’s not a better way to start the school year after one of the toughest years we’ve ever had than to have probably the No. 1 authority in the world to come talk to our teachers,” Hughes said.
Clark worked with disadvantaged children in rural North Carolina and Harlem in New York City while using innovative instruction methods on his way to being named one of Disney's Teachers of the Year in 2000.
He is a New York Times bestselling author and motivational speaker on the topic of encouraging educators and was the subject of the 2006 film The Ron Clark Story starring Matthew Perry.
Hughes said Clark motivated him as a teacher prior to becoming a school administrator.
“I was always looking to better myself and Ron Clark was always that person who did extraordinary things,” Hughes said.
“This is an opportunity to get all of our teachers, support staff, everybody to get to see him,” Hughes added.
Clark also started the Ron Clark Academy, which hosts teachers from around the world to witness dynamic teaching methods.
MPS sent teachers to the Ron Clark Academy to learn ways to increase student engagement, ensure academic rigor, and create a climate and culture that leads to success.
Clark spoke at the 2017-18 McAlester Public Schools Back to School Kick-Off Celebration held at the Southeast Expo Center in August 2017.
“You determine how much of a success your students are going to be — you have the key,” Clark said to nearly 700 educators during his last visit to McAlester.
This year’s back-to-school event is limited primarily to MPS employees due to COVID-19 and other concerns. Hughes said the district is using federal money earmarked specifically for professional development.
The event will open with professional development regarding COVID-19 protocols and regulations at 8 p.m. at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium.
Clark will then speak in front of attendees, followed by a book signing and a question-and-answer session with administrators.
Hughes said he hopes educators learn new things from Clark to incorporate in the classroom to help students across the district.
“It’s all about making relationships and he really embodies what teachers need to be,” Hughes said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.