One of the first major building renovations to follow the Streetscape project in Downtown McAlester is underway.
Justin Few has acquired a three-story building at 24 E. Choctaw Ave. The three-story building includes Dottie's, a children's clothing store, on the ground floor. Plans call for Dottie's to remain where it is, but it's the renovations on the second and third floors that include an office complex that has Few excited.
The upper floors are accessed by entering a door at street level on the sidewalk on Choctaw Avenue, then taking a stairway to the building's second and third floors. Dottie's has its own, separate entrance.
Renovations are underway to enable Few to move his Legacy Energy Consulting and Platinum Appraisals companies onto the building's second floor. He also plans to make office space available to a friend who has a bookkeeping company.
Few said he'll probably fit the third story as small loft apartment — although he said he has no plans for it to be used as an apartment in the immediate future. What's more likely is it will be used as a break room for those working in the offices on the second floor, he said.
Workers have torn out some of the walls on the upper stories to make rooms bigger at Few's direction, and have installed wooden bracing for reinforcement. Some new floors are also being added.
"Nine offices were up here," Few said. "When we're done, we'll have six offices and a conference room."
Some of the offices that were previously in the building included the law offices of Robert A. Layden and J.E. Layden, he said.
One of the finds that's intrigued Few is a mural that's so huge it extends from the second to the third floors of the building. It's an advertisement for Piedmont Cigarettes.
"The mural's on the inside of the building," Few noted, leading to speculation that what is now the inside brick wall on the west side of the current building was likely on the outside at some point in the structure's history.
While Piedmont Cigarettes may not be widely known today, the cigarettes are connected to a piece of baseball lore.
Piedmont Cigarettes were among 16 different cigarette brands distributed by the American Tobacco Company that included the famed T206 baseball cards in their packages — including the famed and valuable Honus Wagner baseball card, the most valuable baseball card in history.
Regarding the building's history, research provided to Few by David Beall included information from the Nov. 30, 1931 edition of the News-Capital that reported a major fire in the building at 23.E Choctaw Ave on what was then called the J.B. Cambron Building.
Others with losses inside building included Clark Sporting Goods, Orn & Sons, Dr. J. M. Echols, E.W. Thomas. Cad Mathis. John Moore, and W.B. Jordan and Co. John Moore and his wife and three children lived in a third floor apartment at the time and lost virtually everything they owned in the 1931 fire.
The adjacent OKLA Theatre, which had been burned in a 1930 fire, had been rebuilt as a fireproof structure and received no significant damage from the 1931 blaze next door.
Based on the information regarding the 1931 fire, Few figures the current building was constructed sometime afterward.
Among the things Few found on one of the building's upper floors are a number of city directories from the 1960s. The directories are for a variety of cities, ranging from Fort Worth and Texarkana, Texas, to Salina, Kansas, along with many others.
Few said he purchased the building from Culley Stevens, the Ward 2 city councilor and vice mayor of McAlester who works as a realtor.
One of the biggest changes will be the addition of a second stairwell inside the building, so more than one exit will be available to those on the building's upper floors, said Few.
Work on renovating the building is expected to continue over the coming weeks.
