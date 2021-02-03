People in the McAlester area and around Oklahoma are remembering the life of McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 4 Councilor and longtime educator James Brown, who died Tuesday following complications from COVID-19.
In addition to his work with city government, Brown also taught psychology and history at McAlester High School and previously served as a member of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Funeral arrangements are pending, but those who knew Brown well are already remembering his life and legacy.
Brown served as a city councilor on three different occasions, first from 1982-1992, again from 1994-2003, followed by his current tenure, which began in 2018.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said his thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Vice Mayor Brown, affectionately known as JB to many of his friends.
"JB led a life of giving back to his community," Mayor Browne said.
"Whether through his service as vice mayor, councilman, Parole Board member, or his lifelong joy of teaching, he has left an indelible impression on thousands of people," Browne said. "Always quick with a smile and a kind word, he was the heart of the city council. He truly loved the people he served and took great pride in trying to help people.
"JB loved teaching; I think his happiest times as a councilman were when his former students would attend one of our meetings. He would always recognize them no matter how long ago he had taught them and most importantly they always remembered him fondly.
We have lost a leader, colleague, teacher, and friend," Browne said. "I personally will miss talking with him about our city issues and his friendly companionship when attending the Congress of Mayors or other functions. Our city is worse with his passing. James Brown was a good man to call friend; he will be missed by the city, the council, the McAlester school system, and me. Rest In Peace JB."
McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes said students were informed Wednesday of Brown's passing.
"We made an in-school announcement," Hughes said. "We had a moment of silence. We have a wreath on his door." A tribute area has been set up where students can write notes or other special things about their teacher, Hughes said. A crisis team is also available to meet with students.
Hughes recalled Brown's remarkable legacy at McAlester High School.
"He's been in this institution for more than 40 years," Hughes said.
Brown was retired from the school from 2016 through 2019, "but he substituted almost every day," Hughes said. Hughes said he told Brown since he was teaching at the school just about every day anyway, he might as well come back full-time, which he did beginning with the 2019 school year.
Hughes said Brown had a special knack for talking with his students. With Rosalyn Jones, he headed the African American Student Union, also known as the Afro Student Union, which is open to all students.
"He was always positive in his love for the kids," Hughes said.
"It's hard," Hughes said. "The district lost a staple; the district lost a great person. He was a friend you could always count on and he was never too busy for you."
Hughes said Wednesday was going to be a tough for MPS, because funeral services were also set that day for Bob Harmon, a child nutritionist at Will Rogers.
"It's a hard day," said Hughes.
Former Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice (Retired) Steven Taylor said Brown first became a member of the city council at the same time Taylor began serving as McAlester mayor.
"In 1982, when I was elected mayor, I was a very young mayor," Taylor said. "He was was first elected to the city council as the Fourth Ward councilman at the same time.
"I was the brand new mayor and he was the brand new city councilor. He was very supportive of me as the young mayor and we became very good friends."
Taylor said that when he later became a judge, Brown asked him to speak to his high school classes and Taylor said he was happy to do so.
"He would encourage students to get involved in the community and learn about government," Taylor said. Brown was a teacher not only in the classroom but outside it as well, said Taylor. "He was a role model to students who wanted to get involved."
"He was a really good guy. He loved his family and he loved his friends," Taylor said. "His students loved him and he taught them a lot.
"He was a really good guy and a friend."
McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak also recalled Brown's efforts on behalf of the city and the ward Brown represented.
"I just appreciate everything he did for the city of McAlester and Fourth Ward," Stasiak said.
"He was a strong advocate for this city. James just wanted this city to get better."
Aaron Williams, of Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Hartshorne, placed a tribute to Brown on social media. He said the church recognized Brown during a Black History Special the church held in 2020.
"Many people don't realize it, but James 'JB' Brown was instrumental in getting the McAlester City Council in October 1999 to rename Wyandotte Avenue from Strong Boulevard to the U.S. 69 Bypass as Wade Watts Avenue," Williams said in his tribute. "Many great things happened during his tenure on the council, including water, street and capital improvements.
Then-Oklahoma Gov. Brad Henry appointed Brown to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in 2003, where he served two four-year terms from 2003-2010, including two years as the board chairman, Williams noted.
"Please join me in saluting and remembering an icon to McAlester and the Sooner State," Williams said in his post. "Rest in peace, JB; you will be missed. Heaven has gained a good one. You touched so many lives and for that we will be eternally grateful."
Miller "Bo" Newman, president of the Pittsburg County Chapter of the NAACP, has known Brown for years.
"He was a good guy, " said Newman, who noted Brown's work with the Afro Student Union at McAlester High School. "He worked real good at it," Newman said, especially during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Ceremony, when he would bring his students to the event held at Mount Triumph Baptist Church.
With his programs, Brown would reach out to all people of different backgrounds, Newman said.
"He was an OSU fan," Newman recalled, saying he could recognize Brown from a distance when he wore his OSU orange. "He was a very congenial guy."
Primus Moore is a retried principal at Eugene Field Elementary, retired assistant principal at two other schools and a former classroom teacher who now works campus security at Parker Intermediate Center. He and Brown have been longtime friends.
"Ever since I moved back to McAlester in 1982, we became real good friends," Moore said. "We played tennis together; our daughters were in dance together and his son and my son still are good friends."
Moore said he talked to Brown a few weeks ago when he first went in the hospital and was undergoing tests. Moore said at that time, he did not think Brown had yet been diagnosed with COVID-19. Like others, Moore expressed his sadness after learning of Brown's passing.
"It's a real shocker for me," Moore said.
"I miss my buddy."
In a June 2020 interview with News-Capital Staff Writer Derrick James, Brown said he was the first Black person elected to the McAlester City Council, although others had been appointed.
Brown recalled how he had grown up during the time of segregation and Dr. King. He said to remember people like Dr. King, who gave his life fighting for civil rights.
"So many people gave their life fighting for what people are doing now," Brown said. "Trying to make sure everybody's treated fairly."
Many of Brown's friends and colleagues believe he made an awesome contribution to that cause, in his own right.
