Rehearsals starting for Community Christmas Concert

JAMES BEATY | Staff photoRodney "Maestro" Briggs shows some of the music to be featured during this year's Community Christmas Concert, set for Dec. 11 at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium. An orientation gathering for singers to pick up the music will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, at First Christian Church in McAlester, followed by a sopranos practice session.