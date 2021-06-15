More work is set on the regional storage warehouse building under construction on the grounds of the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management, which will also provide storage space for the Oklahoma State Department of Health's regional offices.
While the shell building has been constructed and "dried in" with the addition of doors to keep out the rain and wind, there is still a lot of work to do inside.
Pittsburg County commissioners have awarded bids related to the project during a special meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse for everything from outdoor concrete work to underground plumbing for a fire suppression system.
Those projects won't quite complete construction of the new building and its approaches, but it should go a long way toward it.
Bids awarded by the Pittsburg County Commissioners for ongoing construction at the Emergency Management Storage Warehouse include:
• Bid No. 13, outdoor concrete work — K&B Construction, $37,500. That is for drivable approaches to and from the new building.
• Bid No. 14, insulating the ceiling — McAlester Mechanical, $38,800.
• Bid. No 15, underground plumbing for fire suppression pipe for a sprinkler system, gas line and sewer line — McAlester Mechanical, $23,720.
• Bid No. 16, purchase and installation of floor finish — Petersen Construction, $20,088.
• Bid No. 17, Purchase an installation of an overhead fan — Stone Electric, $15,900.
"Hopefully, this bunch here will help us finish the construction," said McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe. He added there are still some major items to be let for bid before the building is completed.
"We will have a couple of more bids we will have to do," Enloe said.
Two of the major ones are for the Regional/Pittsburg County office of the State Department of Health.
"We will have to do one for a medicine cooler for the the Health Department," Enloe said, referring to a cooler where vaccines and medicines can be kept cooled at the required temperatures until needed.
"We also have an interior wall that has to be built to separate the storage area from the medical cooler," he said.
In addition to medicines and vaccinations, the new building will provide storage space for personal protective equipment. It will also house a public outreach station in the form of a portable station approximately 30 feet long and a truck to pull it, said Enloe.
It will be not only aid the Pittsburg County Health Department, but all nine counties under the supervision of Regional/Pittsburg County Administrator Juli Montgomery, who is based out of the McAlester office.
"All of Julie's Health Departments will have access," Enloe said, referring to the nine county health departments under Montgomery's supervision. In addition to Pittsburg County, they include Latimer, LeFlore, Atoka, Coal, Bryan, Choctaw, McCurtain and Pushmataha counties.
The new building, which is adjacent and east of the Emergency Management Office off West Street, covers approximately 16,000 square feet, Enloe said.
In addition to the health department-related items, it will also house items such as Federal Emergency Management Agency protective tarps that can be placed over damaged roofs following a storm, road signs, messaging boards and and much more.
Money for the construction project came from the CARES Act, the first phase of the money distributed by the federal government to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Enloe said he won't have a total on the cost of the building until the bids for the final phases of the project are awarded.
Having the regional storage building in McAlester will be a huge benefit to the area, Enloe said.
"It's having everything required right here in our county, instead of having to be shipped in from Oklahoma City or Tulsa," said Enloe.
Although there are usually unexpected variables when a construction job is ongoing, Enloe made a tentative projection as to when the building might be complete and ready to open.
"I would hope by the end of July — that's my goal," said Enloe.
Voting unanimously to award the bids for the ongoing construction at the Emergency Management Storage Warehouse were District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman, District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
