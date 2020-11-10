Reflecting on local military vets, the Phipps boys

The Phipps were typical of thousands of pioneer families, who came to Indian Territory to provide a better life for their children.
William Joseph Phipps was born in Illinois and as a young boy, lost his father at the Battle of Chickamauga in the War Between the States. Years later his mother remarried and they moved to Missouri and then Kansas following their dreams of owning their own land. William, who rode in the last land rush in what would become Kay County, dug a cave out of the side of a hill, cleared the land, and built a house before he moved his family from Kansas.
The Phipps boys, Emry, Arch, and Leo, were followed by two sisters, Gladys and Myrtle. Both girls would die before their 9th birthday. Their mother, Kate, never got over the loss of her girls.
The first decades of the 1900s were hard both economically and health wise for the family. A flu epidemic and pneumonia raged. Tuberculosis was a death sentence and would be the second leading cause of death in the United States in 1900.
As so many after statehood, the sons farmed and followed jobs that paid wages throughout the newly designated State of Oklahoma. Muskogee offered them employment as construction workers and Emry took a job with a wildcat oilman. Then WWI, the War-to-end-all-Wars, befell the nation.
Emry’s age and marital status kept him from active duty. He stayed and worked the farm. Both Arch and Leo joined the Army. Each would have a life changing experience.
Arch enlisted and joined the 15th Division, 43rd Field Artillery. He was sent to Houston, Texas, as a teamster. It was during his service that the little-known *Houston Race Riot occurred.
Between 1917-1918, more than 350,000 African-American men joined or were drafted into the Army. Many were sent South for training. For countless this was their first taste of segregation and Jim Crow Laws. On Aug. 23, 1917, all-black Twenty-fourth Infantry Regiment, part of the celebrated “Buffalo Soldiers”, responded to their disrespectful mistreatment. This gave rise to one of the worst race riots in American History.
Two white policemen manhandled a local woman. Afro-American Private Alonzo Edwards attempted to deescalate the situation. One of the white officers pistol-whipped the private for speaking to a white officer. Later that same day the same officer bludgeoned another black soldier, Corporal Charles Baltimore. Rumors swept the unit that Baltimore had been shot and killed. Black soldiers at Camp Logan armed themselves thinking that whites were mobilizing themselves and planned to attack the soldiers. The soldiers planned a pre-emptive attack and left the base to strike first. The soldiers took the lives of nine white civilians and five white policemen. Police shot down four black soldiers. This is the only race riot in American history with more white fatalities than black.
The established order’s response was typical of the time. One hundred black soldiers were tried for murder. Ninety-five were convicted. Twenty-eight were given the death penalty. Thirteen soldiers were hung. Others were imprisoned. The number of defendants made this the biggest murder case in American History. Based on the lack of evidence against the black soldiers, following WWI the NAACP and other civic groups called on President Woodrow Wilson to commute the remaining death sentences. The last man was paroled in 1938.
Leo joined WWI in the 7th Division, Co. D, 64th Infantry, Camp Travis, San Antonio, Texas. Following training he found himself on a boat to Liverpool, England. They were welcomed royally by the Brits. Although food rationing was common in Great Britain, the locals threw a large banquet to welcome the “Yanks”.
Within weeks they were in the trenches of Alsace Lorraine, France, in the middle of the fight. New weapons of warfare were unleashed. Dirigibles and airplanes pelted them from the sky. Tanks rolled across the landscape. A yellow cloud drifted towards them on a quiet breeze. Soon the smell of mustard overwhelmed them. Many died instantly. Others would lose their sight. WWI brought a new carnage to war.
Farm boys from Braman, Oklahoma had a lot to remember and even more to try to forget.
Emry died of pneumonia in 1926. His wife was 25 years-old. A widow with three children under the age of six. Their son would die in an accident while training in Wichita Falls, Texas, during WWII. Both daughters married and left Oklahoma.
Arch never married. His mother did not approve of the woman he loved so he stayed single. He died at the Muskogee V.A. Hospital in 1932.
Back in Muskogee the woman that would become Mrs. Leo Phipps waited. Postcards were their only means of communication. I’m glad she waited. I love her like another grandma. She and Leo would have one child, a daughter, Mary Amanda. She had no children. Mary A. would spend her life working on the land.
The land would stay in the Phipps hands until Mary A. died in 1992. All three are buried in a rural cemetery in Kay County surrounded by pasture and cattle, and the land they all loved.
My mother, Louise Phipps Thorn, always said, “The only thing of real value is the land.”
Tammy Thorn Hinton
EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of this information was gathered from https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/503914/wwi-centennial-race-riot-houston
