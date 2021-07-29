Family road trips helped inspire Michael Evans when he got into the restaurant business.
The owner of Captain John's in McAlester said his family drove together on trips mainly through the south when he was growing up and some his favorite places to eat had Cajun flare.
“We would always take road trips, always, never flew anywhere,” Evans said. “And so we would stop at random places and I just enjoyed southern Cajun food and hospitality.”
Captain John's moved in 2017 to McAlester in the former Windmill Cove restaurant building at 1216 S. George Nigh Expy.
But the restaurant first opened in 2015 at a marina in Eufaula, where the restaurant derived its name after a local man.
“Captain John was a fixture on the marina and had been there for 10-14 years,” Evans said. “He lived on his boat and was just somebody that everyone knew. He rode around on a little scooter all over the marina and had a long white beard down to his belt buckle and wore a sailor’s hat most of the time.
“Everybody just kind of called him Captain John,” he added of the restaurant's namesake.
Evans said despite not having a Cajun cooking background, he believed the area would benefit from having a restaurant offering Cajun cuisine.
"It was just something that was kind of missing in the area that I thought the community could benefit from," Evans said.
Captain John's focuses on Cajun and American meals with plenty of seasoning, but also offers menu items from local businesses.
“We started offering a Lovera’s meat and cheese board as an appetizer,” Evans said along with the possibility of creating a grilled cheese sandwich made from the locally produced award-winning cheese.
The restaurant also offers desserts from McAlester bakery Heavenly Delights.
“Heavenly Delights does all of our desserts,” Evans said. “They’ve been awesome to work with. We’re look forward to continuing that relationship and bringing on new desserts all the time.”
Evans said with his restaurant being a fixture in the community, he loves to return support not only to local businesses, but area high school sports teams as well.
“I think it just makes it that much more unique,” Evans said. "Everybody just loves it when you’re taking care of the community and everybody’s involved, it’s just extremely unique and it’s just something you can’t get anywhere else.”
Captain John’s is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with carry-out and delivery available by calling 918-423-4449.
For people who haven’t tried Captain John’s, Evans asks that they come give his restaurant a try.
“We have something for everybody,” Evans said. “You’re not just coming to fill your belly, you’re coming to enjoy yourself.”
