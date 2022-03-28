Shelley Kelley and Leann Yandell turned around and teared up as they covered their faces in shock.
The two women seemed surprised and then shared a tearful embrace with McAlester High School student Reed Marcum, who presented them a check from the Hudson Strong Foundation totaling more than $50,000 during a ceremony Monday.
"It's overwhelming joy to see everyone else's reaction that you're giving it to," Reed said. "It's just overwhelming."
Reed started the silent auction and other benefit events after seeing on Facebook the story of Hudson Campbell, the Eufaula 2-year-old child who died in 2018 from complications resulting from pediatric cancer.
He wanted to raise awareness of pediatric cancer and eventually started the Hudson Strong Foundation — which recently gained 501 (c) 3 status and raises money toward scholarships for students going into the medical field and toward funding for families going through traumatic experiences like the Campbells did.
One of the foundation's mechanisms is the annual silent auction — which this year, included at least 320 items highlighted with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet signed by Tom Brady and a basketball signed by NBA superstar Steph Curry.
Last year's event offered 302 items and brought in at least $34,589 to benefit people through the foundation, leading Reed to set a goal for this year's event to to surpass $35,000 to benefit families impacted by pediatric cancer.
Auction proceeds and some additional donations got the donation total to $50,160.
Reed organizes the auction and other community events with his mother, Angie Miller, his stepfather, McAlester attorney Michael Miller, and several volunteers.
They also organize a massive toy giveaway each year around Christmas and a giveaway of school supplies in backpacks prior to each school year.
Reed has raised $114,668 through the auction since 2019; plus 43,411 total gifts for children through the toy giveaway; and 20,758 book bags through the school supply giveaway event.
The silent auction raised $7,400 in its first year, $21,806 in its second, and $33,589 last year.
This year's silent auction benefitted the families of Yandell and the late McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley.
Officer Kelley recently died in January after battling complications from COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at McAlester Regional Health Center.
Yandell is a teacher at Lakewood Christian School who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Reed said he got emotional when presenting the check to Yandell and her family because his aunt had cancer so he knows the battle the family faces.
He said the event also was dedicated to the memory of his brother — Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron, who died around Thanksgiving and received a dignified transfer to his hometown of McAlester.
"He made a big impact on my life and I know he's watching over me doing this," Reed said.
