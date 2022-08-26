Red Dirt music groundbreaker Mike McClure playing McAlester

Singer and songwriter Mike McClure is set to land at Spaceship Earth Coffee for a McAlester performance.
The Red Dirt music groundbreaker is scheduled to perform an 8 p.m. show on Sept. 10, which is the first Saturday night following the Labor Day weekend.
McClure initially became known as the lead singer and chief songwriter for the Great Divide, the Stillwater-based band that broke onto the national scene in 1998 and who just released their new single, "Good Side" on Friday — the band's first new single in 20 years.
He's also made a name for himself as a solo artist and will be performing as a solo act during his McAlester appearance. McClure also sometimes performs with his wife, Chrislyne Rose Lawrence, as the duo Crow and Gazelle — and they plan on doing some songs together in McAlester.
Spaceship Earth Coffee owners Jeremy Beaver and Adam Gronwald are ready to keep the momentum going following the recording of a live album by Isaac McClung during a sold-out show at the venue in late July.
“Mike McClure is the most accomplished musical artist to perform at Spaceship Earth to date," Beaver said. "For the last 25 years Mike has been writing, performing and producing the music we love and we can’t wait to hear him on September 10.”
When McClure gained his first national fame with the Great Divide, the band's breakout songs included "Never Could," "Pour Me a Vacation" and "Yesterday Road." While still a member of the Great Divide, McClure released his first solo album, "Twelve Pieces" in 2002. He's continued releasing albums, either as a solo artist or as the leader of the Mike McClure Band, ever since.
Some of McClure's previous albums include "Camelot Falling" and "Everything Upside Down." His 2020 album, "Looking Up," includes "I Am Not Broken," a tribute to musical friends, along with the well-received song "Orion."
Beaver said the link to purchase tickets for the Sept. 10 Mike McClure show is at https://spaceshipearth.coffee/event/mike-mcclure/.
Beaver said he and Gronwald hope to keep bringing outstanding musical artists to McAlester.
“Our goal is to continue to bring great live music to McAlester and the demand for tickets is growing with every show, which we are very excited about,” he said.
