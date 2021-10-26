Red Cross moving inside Emergency Management building

The American Red Cross office in McAlester is moving inside the Pittsburg County Emergency Operations Center — making it possible for the Red Cross to keep a physical presence in the city.
Pittsburg County commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding during their regular Monday meeting, giving their approval for the move.
Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said following the meeting the Red Cross contacted the Emergency Management Office about the possibility of moving into the facility.
"They approached us," he said. "They were getting out of the lease on their office here due to cutbacks. They were going to move out, so we gave them the use of office space."
Enloe said plans call for the Red Cross to have an office in the main Emergency Operations Center building at 705 EOC Dr. Storage space is also included in the agreement.
"They will have access to all of the common part of the building," he said. The agreement does not call for the Red Cross to pay any rent or pay for a lease.
It's a beneficial move for all involved, Enloe said, with the American Red Cross a federally-chartered nonprofit corporation that assists with disaster response.
"It just makes sense," said Enloe. "In times of disaster, the Red Cross is an integral part of our process on disaster recovery."
The McAlester office of the American Red Cross is currently at 502 E. Chickasaw Ave., where Disaster Program Manager Rene Beezley also serves as the Regional Disaster Program manager.
"I cover 28 counties," she said. Beezley is glad to see the Red Cross will continue to have a physical office in McAlester.
"It all came together," she said. "With COVID, people weren't able to come to our offices as much and we came to realize we had a lot of offices that weren't needed." That led to a decision to leave the Red Cross office on Chickasaw Avenue — then Enloe and the Office of Emergency Management stepped up to offer the office and storage space at the EOC.
"This way, we will be able to keep our assets here," Beezley said. Those assets include the disaster response shelter trailer currently parked at the Chickasaw Avenue location. It's kept ready to respond to a disaster as needed.
"It's a trailer, so we can be ready at all times," Beezley said. Other Red Cross vehicles will also be kept at the EOC location.
Enloe said the Office of Emergency Management is ready to help.
"We're glad to have them and keep them here for our citizens as needed," he said.
"If we can accommodate any of our partners, we will."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
