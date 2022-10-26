Rebuilding Together: Helping seniors, vets and others with critical home repairs

McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Rain. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.