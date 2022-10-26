Rebuilding Together: Helping seniors, vets and others with critical home repairs

McAlester resident Brian Lee says he is literally breathing easier nowadays, thanks to the Shared Blessings program Rebuilding Together Kiamichi Country.
Rebuilding Together Kiamichi Country is a program designed to provide critical home repairs at no cost to low income homeowners. RTKC works primarily with seniors and veterans, although the program is not restricted to those two groups.
Nearly 200 projects have already been completed through the program, with close to $1.5 million in repairs for qualifying homeowners.
"We serve Pittsburg and Latimer counties," said RTKC Coordinator Lea Schrader, who operates the program out of Shared Blessings at 1558 S. Main St. in McAlester. "The service is free to the homeowner when they qualify."
RTKC provides a variety of tasks, designed to allow seniors and other program participants to remain safely in their homes as they age.
"We do wheelchair ramps, handicapped accessibility inside the home, water heaters, windows, interior doors, roofs, floor leveling and minor plumbing," Schrader said.
Lee qualified for help through Rebuilding Together in three areas of eligibility: He's a homeowner, a senior and a veteran, who served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from July, 1951 to September, 1960.
Before he became involved with the Rebuilding Together Kiamichi Country program, Lee said he carried a portable oxygen tank for about four years to help with breathing issues, later moving to a portable oxygen concentrator.
He said his home had a cooling and heating system that pulled outside pollutants inside his home, with the resulting particles affecting his breathing. He also wanted to eliminate heating by a gas stove, because of concerns regarding the possibility of getting his oxygen tank too close to an open flame.
In 2019, Rebuilding Together Kiamichi Country had a new heating and air system, called a ductless split unit, installed in Lee's home.
Does Lee feel the ductless system affected his breathing?
"It definitely helped me breathe better in the home," said Lee.
"The VA nurse said she wished everybody could do what I did," he said, with the nurse referring to those with conditions such as emphysema or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, more commonly known as COPD. Lee said he felt most of his breathing issues resulted from allergens pulled inside his home through his previous heating and air system, which is not an issue with the ductless split unit.
Lee feels the better breathing conditions inside his home resulted in enhanced health for him, based on information from his medical providers. He no longer has to use that portable oxygen tank or portable oxygen concentrator.
"They checked me last week and said my oxygen level was 98 percent," Lee said, with medical sources listing a healthy oxygen level as from 95% to 100 %.
Ever since he became a participant in Rebuilding Together Kiamichi Country, Lee has been a regular at Shared Blessings.
"Brian comes every Thursday to Shared Blessings," Shrader said, adding that Lee likes to Shop at Shared Blessings' Blue Door Flea Market, which is open that day,. "He knows everyone who comes here and our steady volunteers."
Schrader noted Rebuilding Together is different from another well-known program.
"Most people know about Habitat for Humanity," said Schrader. Where Habitat for Humanity serves to place program participants into a home of their own, Rebuilding Together concentrates on repairs or upgrades to existing homes.
"We go into people's homes," Schrader said. "The goal is to keep the homeowner in their home for many more years and to give them inspiration to continue maintaining the home."
No age limit is in place to participate. "We like to serve veterans, seniors, single parents, grandparents raising their grandchildren and people with disabilities," Shrader said. "You must be a homeowner, but you can have a mortgage." Ad valorem property taxes on the home must also be paid up-to-date, she said
Some income guidelines are in place, dependent on conditions and circumstances with each application.
"Income guidelines are structured on how many people live in the home," Shrader said. "It fluctuates."
RTKC offers volunteer opportunities for volunteers of any skill level, with the biggest volunteer opportunity coming on Rebuilding Together Day, the third Saturday in April.
For those who may want to apply for the Rebuilding Together Kiamichi Country program, beginning the process is simple. Contact Shared Blessings at 918 423-8624 or come to the office at 1558 S. Main St, ask for Schrader or pick up an application.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
