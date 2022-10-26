The Southeastern Oklahoma Association of Realtors hosted an economic summit Tuesday with topics covering the latest housing market and more.
More than two dozen attendees comprised of realtors, lenders, and real estate professionals gathered for the summit Tuesday at the Kiamichi Technology Center's seminar center.
Christi John, of Stride Mortgage and an affiliate of SOAR, said SOAR President Lynn Edwards came up with the summit so that local realtors and lenders could understand the state of the economy.
“We knew it was going to be something that could affect every single person in this room,” John said.
The summit featured speakers with expertise in lending, appraisal, and legal.
Lee Dean, who oversees Stride Mortgage’s mortgage division, said that inflation is the cause of the current high interest rates.
Interest rates are between 5-7% depending on market trends.
“Inflation is as high as it’s been in 30-40 years,” Dean said.
The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics states the consumer price index is at 8.2%. The CPI is “a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services,” the agency states.
Dean explained that the only tool the federal government can do to stop inflation is to raise the interest rate, which is expected to happen Nov. 2 for the fourth time this year from 3% to 3.25%.
“Until they get inflation under control, the rates are not going to do anything,” Dean said. “They are going to keep going up because that’s the only thing that they have to try and slow down inflation.”
Dean said he has noticed a slow down of lending due to the rate increases and has had customers walk away from the process due to unfavorable rates.
“A year ago, we had people bidding on houses,” Dean said. “Ten, 15-17 bids per house, which drove up the cost and appraisals and values took off. We need a reset.”
He also said that supply and demand for housing and building materials is also factoring into the current costs of housing.
“There are not enough houses. The U.S. has about a 5 million home shortage right now,” Dean said. “The supply and demand chain has to get caught up as well.”
Dean said he also sees the potential for a number of realtors and others in the industry “get out of the business” soon because they don’t have a way to “ride it out.”
“It’s because there is not a demand for mortgages right now,” Dean said. “If anybody tells you they know what the markets going to do, they are not being honest, nobody knows. It’s out of our control.”
But it shall to pass.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
