Re and Regina— it's a family tradition

This year's Re and Regina for the McAlester Italian Festival say they're honored to serve as the 2022 king and queen for the event's 50th Anniversary celebration.
Donna and Mark Parham both say they are proud of their Italian heritage and can trace their family roots all the way back to Italy.
This year's 50th Anniversary celebration of the McAlester Italian Festival is set for Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, at the Southeast Expo Center and Pittsburg County Fairgrounds off U.S. Highway 270 West.
The Parhams are set to be crowned Re and Regina during opening/crowning ceremonies from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday on the festival's main stage, which is the second day of this year's event.
Donna Lenardo Parham will carry on a family tradition when she's crowned Regina. Her mother and father, Marion and Rocklyn Lenardo, were crowned Re and Regina at the 1981 Italian Festival. Her brother and sister-in-law, Bobbie and Karie Lenardo, were the festival's Re and Regina in 1999.
Now, Donna and Mark Parham are enthused about serving Re and Regina in their own right.
"It's an honor to be selected," Donna said. She's the last of her immediate family members to be chosen as Italian Festival royalty.
"Now, we've all been crowned," she said.
Donna said she is a full-blood Italian, while Mark is half-Italian. Both can trace their Italian ancestry back to the Old World.
"My grandparents were from Calascibetta, Sicily," Donna said. "On April 25, 1893, my grandfather, Joe Lenardo, came to the United States when he was 18," Donna said. "My grandmother, Nunzia Randazzo, was 2 when she came over."
Donna said Joe Lenardo came to the United States in 1910, while her grandmother came to the U.S. six years earlier, in 1904.
Joe Lenardo came to the United States for the same reason many immigrants did, to find work. Like many others, he found work in the coal mines around the McAlester and Krebs area. Joe and Nunzia Lenardo were the parents of Donna's father, Marion Lenardo.
Her mother Rocklyn Lenardo's parents were Pete and Mary Dominic, who were also full-blood Italians, Donna said. "They came here from northern Italy, she said. "They all ended up over here to work in the mines."
Donna said it's difficult to trace her Italian ancestry up to a point.
"They didn't record a lot when they came over," she said. She wishes now she had asked her family more questions while they were still living. "we were talking last night, we should have sat back and visited more with them," she said.
What does her Italian heritage mean to her?
"They taught us how hard they worked and how much they worked," Donna said. They were also dedicated to family and she still remembers the big Sunday dinners with the extended family members. "They worked hard but had lots of family time," Donna said.
Growing up, there were lots of times she heard the Italian language.
"My parents could both speak Italian," Donna said, recalling the many times she heard her father speaking fluently during conversations with family or friends.
"They were a pretty tight group of people in Krebs, whether they were related or not," she said. "They were a tight-knit group who worked together and spent their lives together."
"They were so proud of their heritage, all of them," Donna said. They shared the feeling of coming to the United States "to get that opportunity to have a better life."
Mark Parham's parents are Desarae Moody Parham and Levi Parham. He said his Italian ancestry is on his mother's side.
"I can trace my dad's side to the early 1700s," he said, but its tougher to do so when trying to trace his Italian heritage on his mom's side of the family. One of the things that makes it more difficult is the fact that U.S. officials changed some of the Italian names to sound more Americanized.
"My great-grandfather came over here in 1906," Parham said. "I'm proud I came from a heritage of hardworking people. They sacrificed a lot to come here."
He also remembers the gatherings that were a big part of his Italian heritage.
"I remember all my life we had large family gatherings every weekend," Parham said. He is pleased he can help honor his Italian family by serving as the Re for the 2022 Italian Festival.
"It's an honor to have something you can call your heritage," said Parham. "It's something you can identify with."
His parents are Wesley Parham and Rosemary Giaudrone. Rosemary is descended from George Giaudrone and Mary Conti Giaudrone, while George's parents were Charles Giaudrone and Blanche Dupuich Giaudrone. His great-great grandparents were James V. Conti and Mary Carlemango Conti.
Donna works as a radiologic technologist, where she does CAT scans at the McAlester Regional Health Center. She also operates the S&D Occasions On the Go flower shop in the mini mall between S. Second Street and S. Third Street.
Mark said he's a self-employed retired welder, who spends a lot of time kayaking, gardening and fishing.
His adult children, the singer/songwriter Levi Parham and daughter Desarae Moody, share the family's Italian heritage.
While Mark has never traveled to Italy, Levi Parham, has made the journey. So has his Mark's uncle, Carlo Giaudrone. Mark heard of an unexpected sight some family members encountered while overseas in Italy.
"The house my great-grandfather was born in is still standing," said Mark.
