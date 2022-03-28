For 50 years a couple with Italian heritage has been crowned Re and Regina — or King and Queen — of the McAlester Italian Festival.
That last occurred in 2019, when Jade and Doreen Oldham served as Italian Festival royalty.
Because no festivals were held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns and protocols, 2022 will mark the announcement of the first new Re and Reginas since the Oldhams last filled the role.
Since 2022 marks the celebration of the 50th Italian Festival, that equates to 50 couples holding the title of Re and Regina since the festival began. Keeping track of the honorary royalty, the Italian Festival Foundation has compiled a list of who all served as the Re and Regina for the entire 50 years that the event has been celebrated.
In some instances, it became a family affair, spanning years.
Current Italian Festival Foundation President Bobby Lenardo, and his wife, Karie DeGiacomo Lenardo, were crowned Re and Regina in 1998.
Eighteen years earlier, his parents, Marion Lenardo and and Rocklyn Dominic Lenardo, served as the 1980 Re and Regina.
In 2006, Karie Lenardo's parents, Nick and Elouise DeGiacoma were crowned Re and Regina for that year's Italian Festival.
Then, four years later, Karie Lenardo's brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Mary Peckio DeGiacomo, were named Re and Regina for 2010.
And so it goes. Sometimes it might span decades, but there are several instances of different family members serving as Re and Regina during the Italian Festival's 50-year history.
Up until 2004, the Re and Regina were listed only by the husband's name, as in Mr. and Mrs., when the names of both the Re and Regina were included on a list compiled on behalf of the Italian Festival. After that, names of both honorees were included. Here's the list, as compiled by the Italian Festival organizers:
• 1971 — Mr. and Mrs. Frank Testa.
• 1972 — Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ferando.
• 1973 — Mr. and Mrs. Santi Cioni.
• 1974 — Mr. and Mrs. Pete Echelle
• 1975 — Mr. and Mrs. Deno Troiani.
• 1976— Mr. and Mrs. Pete Rosso.
• 1977 — Mr. and Mrs. Carmine Finamore.
• 1978 — Mr. and Mrs. Deno Angeli.
• 1979 — Mr. Joe Foross and Mrs. Josephine Rock.
• 1980 — Mr. and Mrs. Frank Finamore.
• 1981 — Mr. and Mrs. Marion Lenardo.
• 1982— Mr. and Mrs.Louis Gaberino.
• 1983 — Mr. and Mrs. Louis Joe Finamore.
• 1984— Mr. and Mrs. Pete Ghigleri.
• 1985 — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Pistocco.
• 1986— Mr. and Mrs. Paul Cortassa Sr.
• 1987 — Mr. and Mrs. Dan Pipino.
• 1988 — Mr. and Mrs. Joe Silva.
• 1989 — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Contratto.
• 1990— Mr. and Mrs. Steve Carano.
• 1991— Mr. and Mrs. Frank Ranallo
• 1992— Mr. and Mrs. A.S. "Sam" Magdalena.
• 1993 — Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Scarpitti.
• 1994 — Mr. and Mrs. Rick DeFrange.
• 1995 — Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ranallo.
• 1996 — Mr. and Mrs. Tony Mattioda.
• 1997 — Mr. and Mrs. Bill Malfeo.
• 1998 — Mr. and Mrs. Nick DeTello.
• 1999— Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Lenardo.
• 2000 — Mr. and Mrs. Louis Gaberino Jr.
• 2001— Mr. and Mrs. Dominic Echelle
• 2002 — Mr. and Mrs. Massimo Cappo.
• 2003— Mr. and Mrs. Sam Magdalena.
• 2004 — Mr. and Mrs. Steve DeFrange.
• 2005— Lyn and Sheri Magdalena.
• 2006 — Nick and Elouise DeGiacomo.
• 2007— Mike and Melinda Caniglia.
• 2008— Nick and Roberta Barone.
• 2009— Jim and Millie Cortassa.
• 2010 — Ronnie and Mary DeGiacomo.
• 2011 — Rusty and Stephanie Fassiono.
• 2012 — Bill and Connie Anderson.
• 2013 — David and Yvette Martin.
• 2014 — Jackey and Dominic Smith.
• 2015— Larry Giaudrone and Rosemary Benedett.
• 2016— Donnie and Karen Condit.
• 2017 — Mark and Sonya DeJacimo.
• 2018 — Sam and Domenica Lovera.
• 2019 — Jade and Doreen Oldham.
• 2020 — No event.
• 2021 — No event.
