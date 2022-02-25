Rap-rockers Flobots to headline June 11 Dancing Rabbit Music Fest

Something completely different is planned for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's upcoming June show.
It's set to be headlined by Flobots, an experimental rap/rock band from Denver.
Flobots first became widely known for their song "Handlebars," which seems especially apropos in light of world events this week.
The band is described as "an alternative hip hop band from Denver, Colo. who are on a mission to use their music as a tool to create community, conversation, and ignite the activist in all of us."
Joining Flobots for the June 11 show are Stroke 9, an alternative rock band from California, and Josie Dunne, a Nashville-based pop music artist. It will be presented to the public free of charge, with musicians performing from an outdoor stage between Third Street and Fifth Street along Choctaw Avenue in downtown McAlester.
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch saidorganizers wanted to present something different for the festival's June concerts.
"The idea of this show is to give the citizens something they haven't seen before," said Lynch, who said none of the three featured acts have previously performed extensively in Oklahoma. "Hopefully, it will bring in people from out of town as well," Lynch said of the festival's June lineup.
Lynch said association members put the show together after Dancing Rabbit Music Festival survey respondents said they would like to see more rock.
"We have answered that call," he said.
Flobots has a large touring band that's coming to McAlester for the Dancing Rabbit show.
"It's a large-scale performance," Lynch said.
Fronted by emcees Jamie "Jonny 5" Laurie and Stephen "Brer Rabbit" Brackett, the band includes musicians Andy Rok Guerrero on guitar and vocals and drummer Kenny O. Flobots touring musicians include Sarah Hubbard on violin and viola; Sean Blanchard on bass, along with sisters Larea Edwards and Chrissy Grant, who also sing with Spirit of Grace, on vocals.
"Flobots are best known for their blending of genres and lyrical landscapes, traversing topics of race, equality, democracy, and social justice," according to information regarding the band.
The group had its roots when Laurie and Stephens became fiends in elementary school. They later met Rok in high school. During their last year in college, Rok enlisted other musicians in the group — whose members said they would never use a backing track again following their first performance as a full band.
"In the 15+ years of being a platinum-selling band, touring the world, and founding the nonprofit Youth on Record, Flobots continue to invite us to imagine a world rooted in empathy, equality, and love using music as their superpower," the group's representatives said.
Flobots recording of "Handlebars" hit #3 on the Billboard modern rock chart and #37 on the Hot 100 in 2008. It also shot to #14 on the UK singles chart, based on the number of downloads.
Some of the group's other songs include "Stand Up," "Rattle the Cage" and "Gonna Be Free."
In addition to live music, something else is planned for the downtown June 11 Dancing Rabbit event.
"We're working with Made in Oklahoma," Lynch said, referring to the brand for products made in the Sooner State. Plans are to feature a number of venders with Made in Oklahoma products.
"The idea is to have an outdoor mall," Lynch said. Made in Oklahoma products will be offered under a tent the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival will set up for the event.
Lynch said venders are still being booked. "Eighteen is our goal," he said. That's in addition to food trucks and other vendors that will be in place for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival events.
This year's Dancing Rabbit Music Festival opens with the May 7 show, headlined by acclaimed Oklahoma artist John Moreland, with John Calvin Abney, and concert openers Travis Linville and Joe Pug.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Association hosts the Dancing Rabbit Fest shows, along with lots of help and support from other volunteers and sponsors, with the idea of making McAlester once again a hub for live music.
It began in 2021, with shows in May, June and July featuring headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens respectively, along with supporting acts and a one-off fall show featuring Parker Millsap.
Performers for the Dancing Rabbit's upcoming July 16 show will be announced beginning next week,
