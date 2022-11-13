Charlie Parr is the epitome of the traveling troubadour, traversing the nation's highways to bring his music to the people.
He toured Ireland and the United Kingdom in May and also has an enthusiastic following in Australia— but this time the highway is leading him back to McAlester, where he headlines the free Dancing Rabbit Music Festival after hours show set for Saturday, Nov. 12, at Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave.
He's set to take the stage sometime around 8:15 p.m., following a set by the opening act, Two Runner — a female duo specializing in clawhammer banjo, fiddle and vocals, who are tentatively scheduled to start around 7 p.m.
I say "around" because they will be waiting for completion of the show on the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's outdoor stage, in the parking lot west of The Icehouse, close to where Choctaw Avenue intersects with S. Fifth Street.
Carter Sampson kicks off the outdoor show at 3 p.m., followed by Ragland and headliner John Fullbright, with the idea of having Fullbright onstage around sunset, before the after hours show with Two Runner and Charlie Parr inside Spaceship Earth.
Charlie's a solo artist, with a Resonator steel guitar his instrument of choice, although he'll pull out a 12-string guitar, a regular six string, a Mule resonator or a fretless banjo when the mood strikes.
He's been heating up the highways so much on his current tour that it's not easy for him to find the time to sit still long enough for an interview prior to his McAlester performance.
Not to worry, though. I have Charlie's number. When I dial him up, I hear a series of whooshing sounds in the background. Is everything OK?
Oh yeah, said Charlie. "I'm just stuck in traffic here in Colorado."
Charlie was on the road again, driving from his two-night stand in Denver, on his way to Manitou Springs, Colo., a resort city at the foot of Pike's Peak. Manitou Springs is also near the Manitou Cliff Dwellings, described as "reassembled ancient cliff structures" and the Garden of the Gods, the sandstone rock formations extending straight up as high as 300 feet, with a view of the usually snow-topped Pike's Peak in the distance.
Pike's Peak has an elevation of 14,500 feet, the highest of the Rocky Mountains first seen by travelers from the east, heading west.
Somehow that seems a fitting place for Charlie as he heads from the West down to the East. He and Two Runners had a gig at Lulu's Downstairs in Manitou Springs, which is his last show before he launches his way toward Spaceship Earth for his Saturday night performance in McAlester.
That meant a couple of days off for Charlie prior to his Dancing Rabbit gig and he already knew how he wanted to spend them. He's going to Wichita, Kansas to visit his nephew — an artist in his own right, although in a different genre.
"He's got a bunch of Charlie Parr limited edition T-shirts," said Charlie, who plans on bringing some of them with him to the Dancing Rabbit Music Fest.
Charlie's released 13 albums, including his most recent, the acclaimed "Last of the Better Days Ahead" from 2021 on the Smithsonian Folkways label. He liked the title so much, he not only wrote the album around it, but his first book as well.
"The record came out about a year ago," Charlie said. "When I was writing the record, there was a lot of stuff that didn't get used. We edited it into short stories."
Charlie offered a heads-up on the tone of some of his stories, saying they were not what he called a happy read.
"That's OK," I said. "William Faulkner's stories aren't a happy read, either" — an observation we both found hilarious.
I'm thinking now of the lyrics to Charlie's intriguing song, "Dog," sang from the point of view of a canine: "How do you know I don't have a soul? You can't look me in the eye and tell me no. When a soul is a soul is a soul is a soul," Charlie sings
I related to Charlie's lines about a dog's musings much more than I ever did to Gertrude Stein's "Rose is a rose is a rose is a rose."
When I talked to Charlie in 2021 prior to his headlining the first-ever Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, he told me how his dog travels with him and how glad he'd been to find a hotel in McAlester willing to accommodate them both.
Does he have a canine traveling companion with him on this leg of his tour? Unfortunately not. Charlie said the dog he had traveled so many miles with, and who had joined him on his last trip to McAlester, had passed away. Her name was Honeybee.
"She was a big dog," he said. "She was the sweetest dog." We fall into a spontaneous moment of silence in sweet Honeybee's memory, with no sound but the "swoosh" I can hear over the phone of traffic passing Charlie's vehicle as he drives toward Manitou Springs.
Then Charlie tells me he has a new dog back home in Minnesota. "I've found a rescue puppy," he said. He hopes to train the pup to travel with him someday. Still, some sadness lingers in the air in Colorado, and in McAlester too, at the loss of the sweet Honeybee.
"Charlie," I ask, "do you believe a dog has a soul?"
"Sure, I do," he said. "Me too," I replied, thinking after all, as Charlie sang himself, "A soul is a soul is a soul is a soul."
"It's nice to have a dog," said Charlie.
On the title song to "Last of the Better Days Ahead," Charlie whips up a melodic line of the Resonator guitar, as he likens aging to a fondness for an old car from his youth.
Will he be bringing copies of his albums in vinyl and CD, along with his new book with him to McAlester? Charlie must be a humble guy, because he underestimated the demand for his creations.
Charlie says that he indeed loaded up with those items before he started the tour, but he no longer has them.
"I'm sold out," he said — but all of the items are still available on his website, he helpfully advises.
Two Runner, the duo consisting of clawhammer banjoist and guitarist Paige Anderson teamed with fiddler Emilie Rose, have been opening for Charlie on his tour. The Northern California lasses create a sound that's been described as everything from primitive country to a fresh take on Appalachian folk.
Charlie said it's been lots of fun touring with them — with their McAlester performance at Spaceship Earth the final show of their dual tour.
""It's been fantastic," Parr said. "That will be our last show together. It's kind of sad."
Plans call for Charlie to take a little time off before heading north on a trajectory that begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Fargo, North Dakota. Somehow that 48 degree high along with sunny skies forecast in McAlester for Saturday doesn't seem quite as chilly as it did. Anyway, Charlie and Two Runner are playing on the inside stage at Spaceship Earth, even if it does get a bit cooler outside when the sun goes down.
Charlie cites some early blues singers as among his earliest influences, including Texas blues artists Lightnin' Hopkins and Mance Lipscomsb.
"His first record on Arhoolie was in my dad's record collection," Charlie said of Lipscomb. "That's how I learned to play." Then, he pauses a moment and adds "I'm still learning."
We talk about his plans for his next album on Smithsonian Folkways. "I think it will be a double album," Charlie said. All the songs are written for it and Charlie said he wants to line up some guest artists on several tracks when he records them.
Meanwhile, thinking of Pike's Peak while listening to Charlie's music reminds me of a line from Walt Whitman's poem, "Song of Myself." I'm thinking of the line where Whitman says "I sound my barbaric yawp over the roofs of the world."
Not that I'm likening Charlie's soulful blues-country-folk vocals to Whitman's "barbaric yawp." I'm not thinking of Charlie's vocals at all, but rather his masterful playing on his steel resonator guitar and the ringing sounds he summons from it as he moves his slide up and down the strings.
In Charlie's case it would be more like "I sound my metallic twang over the roofs of the world." Yeah, that's it, Charlie.
Long may you sound your metallic twang — and long may you keep on playing.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
