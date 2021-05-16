RAMBLIN ROUND: Winning twice, and thrice, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Three winners among this years Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are now among 26 artists who have twice been inducted into the Rock Hall for their musical achievements.
A recent "Ramblin' Round" maintained both Carole King and Tina Turner deserved to be among this year's Rock Hall inductees, this time as solo performers — so I felt glad to see they both announced Wednesday as among the winners for 2021.
Plans call for them to be inducted Oct. 30 during an induction ceremony at the Rock Hall in Cleveland — when hopefully live music performances will be more of a thing than they are now.
King has already said she hopes to perform at the event, but it's uncertain if Turner will, since she recently announced her retirement due to health issues.
As noted in the earlier column, both were already Rock Hall inductees — with King previously inducted as a songwriter along with her former husband and songwriting partner Gerry Goffin, in 1990.
Turner's earlier induction into the Rock Hall came along with the induction of her former husband, and musical partner Ike Turner — as Ike and Tina Turner in 1991. It's nice to see both ladies now also recognized for their solo careers on their own merits. They only had to wait 30 and 31 years, respectively!
Joining them in that select group of 26 singers and musicians who've been inducted twice is another of this year's inductees, David Grohl — first inducted along with the rest of the group as a drummer for Nirvana in 2014, and now as a member of the band he fronts as a singer and guitarist, the Foo Fighters.
Also inducted as performers this year were the all-female band The Go-Gos, Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren, who is known as both a solo artist and an outstanding producer for others.
It might have seemed a no-brainer that Carole King and Tina Turner would be inducted as solo artists. After all King wrote and recorded one of the most popular albums of all time with "Tapestry" and Tuner forged a sola career in the 1980s that included the mega-hit, "What's Love Got to Do With It."
However, nothing is a sure thing when it comes to the Rock Hall — as evidenced by the passing over of 2019 nominee John Prine — one of the best songwriters who's ever lived.
Only one other female artist has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Stevie Nicks — first as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, then as a solo artist i 2019.
And while 26 artists have now been inducted twice with this week's announcement regarding King, Turner and Grohl, only one individual has been inducted three times into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame— Eric Clapton.
Clapton's first induction came as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992; again as a member of the power trio Cream in 1993 and finally as Eric Clapton, solo artist in 2000.
Speaking of The Yardbirds, all three legendary guitarists who played with the groundbreaking 1960s British Invasion group best known for hit singles such as "For Your Love" and "Heart Full of Soul," along with everything blues interpretations to psychedelic rave-ups on their albums and live performances, have also been inducted twice in to the Rock Hall of Fame.
Jeff Beck, considered by many as among rock's best guitarists ever, scored with his 1992 induction as a member of The Yardbirds, followed by his induction as a solo artist in 2009.
Jimmy Page won induction as a member of the Yardbirds along with Beck and Clapton, then won induction in 1992 as a member of Led Zeppelin.
For those who may be wondering why so many of rock's top artists were inducted years after they first came on the scene, there's a reason for that. Artists do not become eligible for induction until 25 years after the release of their first records. They also are supposed to have created music "whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock 'n' roll," according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Other artists who have been inducted twice include some legendary names and others, while not so well known among the general public, are still highly deserving.
Which member of the Rolling Stones has been inducted twice? It's not Mick Jagger or Keith Richards and not even an original member, although he's been with the band since 1975, replacing Mick Taylor, who in turn had replaced original member Brian Jones.
Yep, guitarist Ron Wood is the only member of the Stones to have twice been inducted into the Rock Hall — first in 1989 as a member of the Stones and then again in 2012, for his earlier musical contributions to The Small Faces/The Faces.
Among the former members of The Faces inducted that night was another longtime pal of Woods, Rod Stewart. Since "Rod the Mod" already had been inducted as a solo artist in 1994, the 2012 induction of The Small Faces/The Faces put both Wood and Stewart among the rare two-time inductees into the Rock Hall.
What is the only band to have been inducted as a group and then have all four members of the band later inducted again as solo artists? It likely won't take a very long drum roll to answer that question. The Beatles were inducted during their first year of eligibility in 1988, along with the Beach Boys and Bob Dylan. Then one by one during the ensuing years, they were all inducted as solo artists.
John Lennon led off with his posthumous solo induction in 1994. The Rock Hall made Paul McCartney wait five more years for his 1999 solo induction, wfollowed by George Harrison, also inducted posthumously in 2004. Finally, the Rock Hall inducted Ringo Starr in 2015. (Go Ringo)!
All three members of Crosby, Stills and Nash have been inducted twice. In addition to inductions as members of CS&N in 1997, David Crosby had already been inducted in 1991 as a member of The Byrds; Graham Nash was inducted in 2010 for his work with the British Invasion band, The Hollies. And 1997 proved to be a banner year for Stephen Stills, inducted twice in one year for his work with CS&N and as a member of Buffalo Springfield.
Also inducted in 1997 for his work with Buffalo Springfield: Stills' longtime musical co-hart Neil Young. Since Young had already been inducted as a solo artist in 1995, his Buffalo Springfield induction two years later also put him among the two-time elite.
Curiously, while CS&N have been inducted, the band's later iteration as Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young has not — even though their album "Deja Vu" is considered one of the best of all time and the group's concerts were always considered events. If CSN & Y is ever inducted, then Young, along with Nash, Crosby and Stills would all be three-time Rock Hall inductees.
Still , I maintain that Clapton deserves a fourth induction — this time for his work with Derek and the Dominos. The short-lived band produced one of the best rock albums ever recorded, "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs," with a live album to follow later.
In addition to Clapton, the band included Bobby Whitlock on keyboards; drummer Jim Gordon and Tulsa's won Carl Radle on bass.
Though some might contend Derek and the Dominos is really a Clapton solo effort joined with a backing band, I disagree, given the mighty contributions from the other musicians, especially Whitlock, who also contributed vocals and songwriting to the group effort.
Besides, Derek and the Dominoes' debut album featured contributions from another musician who happened to be in the neighborhood when the group recorded the album in Miami.
He ended up playing on 11 of the album's 14 tracks and spurred Clapton to even greater heights trying to equal of the guest guitarist — some guy named Duane Allman.
