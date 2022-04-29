RAMBLIN ROUND: Willie delivers 'A Beautiful Time' with new album

If I have a favorite artist, I tend to stick with him, her or them until they give me a reason not to — which means until they start delivering uninspiring albums.
I don't expect them all to be masterpieces — that's an unfair expectation. It's fine with me if someone wants to follow a masterwork with something a little lower key, as long as it sounds as if some feeling and thought went into it.
What I don't like is hearing songs sounding as if they came off an assembly line, as if they came out of a record factory.
It's also unfair to expect a musical artist — or novelist, visual artist or film director for that matter — to have an endless wellspring of creativity.
I've often thought, if a particular artist has nothing new to say when a recording deadline approaches, why not turn to other songwriters if the well of inspiration has momentarily — we hope — ran dry? Or, if an artist has a batch of new songs, but not enough for an album, why not record those along numbers from other songwriters?
Which brings me to Willie Nelson's new album, "A Beautiful Time." Released Friday, April 29, to help celebrate Willie's 89th birthday, I stayed up until after midnight so I could hear it as soon as it was released — and I'm glad I did.
Titled "A Beautiful Time," the album consists of songs written by Willie and his songwriting partner of late, producer Buddy Cannon, coupled with songs written by others.
Along with a group of studio musicians, Willie is accompanied by his long time harmonica player extraordinaire, Mickey Raphael. He also calls on his trusty acoustic guitar, which he affectionately named Trigger, in honor of the horse ridden by television and movie cowboy Roy Rogers. The battered and scarred classical Martin guitar is as much a part of Willie's sound as his voice, and he puts both to great use on "A Beautiful Time."
Don't be misled by some of the album titles, such as "Dusty Bottles" or "I Don't Go to Funerals" — this is not a gloomy album. In fact, at times it's hilarious in an offbeat kind of way.
Willie opens the album with "I'll Love You Till the Day I Die." It's written by Chris Stapleton and Rodney Crowell, a couple of remarkable songwriters in their own right, and it fits right into Willie's wellspring. Still, Willie has to deliver and deliver he does.
The song is not an ode to a lifetime romantic partner, as the title might suggest, but rather to a relationship that never happened. It's about a brief meeting that's never been forgotten.
"I saw you once and that was a long time ago," Willie sings, in a wistful, but not overly mournful-voice. "That one short conversation is the reason why, I'll love you till the day I die."
The song and Willie's performance reminds me a scene from the Orson Welles' masterpiece, "Citizen Kane," where the actor Everett Sloane portrays Kane's friend, Mr. Bernstein.
In the scene, Bernstein tells about a chance encounter he had years earlier, while crossing a ferry from New York to "Jersey."
"As we pulled out, there was another ferry pulling in and on it there was a girl waiting to get off," he said. "A white dress she had on, carrying a white purse. I only saw her for one second— she didn't see me at all. But I bet a month hasn't gone by since that I haven't thought of that girl."
Willie delivers a similar emotion, although he did get a little longer with the one haunting his memory than did Mr. Bernstein.
"Twenty minutes from 20 years ago is still the reason why, I'll love you till the day I die," Willie sings.
When I called up the track, "My Heart Was a Dancer," I thought I'd accidentally called up a recording of Willie's made years earlier — his voice sounding as remarkable as always. It's one of the songs that features a brief solo on Trigger and a turn by Raphael, as Willie recalls a one-time romance with, well, a dancer.
Quickly becoming one of my favorites from the album is Willie's version of a song by another great singer-songwriter, Leonard Cohen. While Cohen's well-known for writing songs such as "Suzanne," "Bird on the Wire" and the now ubiquitous "Hallelujah," his albums contained many lesser-known gems, including one from his 1988 release "I'm Your Man."
The last track on Cohen's album, "Tower of Song," is one of my all-time favorite Cohen songs, with his dry delivery complimenting his lyrics. I wasn't the only one who liked the song. In 2012, Welsh singer Tom Jones used it as the opening track on his then-new album, "Spirit in the Room" — calling forth another powerful performance from Mr. Jones.
Now, Willie's included "Tower of Song" as a track on "A Beautiful Time" — a version different from the previous two, with some of the verses seeming like they were written especially for Willie.
"My friends are all gone and my hair is gray and I ache in the places I used to play," Willie sings in the opening couplet, on his way to the second verse
"I said to Hank Williams, 'How lonely does it get?' Hank Williams hasn't answered my yet, but I hear him coughing all night long," Willie sings. "A hundred floors above me, in the Tower of Song."
Another verse was hilarious in Cohen's deadpanned delivery, but fits Willie very well.
"I was born like this, I had no choice," Willie sings. "I was born with the gift of a golden voice." Yes, you were Willie!
On "Live Every Day," Willie offers some spot-on advice with a punchline I won't include here, since it's better heard in the context of the song.
Willie even delivers a memorable version of the Beatles song, "A Little Help From My Friends" — nailing all the high notes on the "Do you need anybody?" part. I can almost envision a dance floor filling up with two-steppers while listening to Willie's version.
In addition to longtime associate Raphael on harmonica, a group of stalwart studio musicians accompany Willie on the album, with Bob Terry's steel guitar adding atmospheric contributions sthroughout.
It's difficult to overestimate what Raphael's harmonica contributes to the album. With Willie's recent loss of his sister Bobbie Nelson, I believe Willie and he are the only remaining members of his original Family Band — although the Family Band continues with Willie's sons, daughters and others.
Willie's an artist who's continued to deliver through his recent albums, which he's been putting out at a rate of one or two per year, and "A Beautiful Time" carries on that tradition.
Yep, his voice is a little more weathered, but he still does remarkable things with it. Like the title of one of his 97 albums — counting studio, collaborative and live albums — it's tougher than leather, but is still supple when needed.
While several of the songs are about aging, they're not laments, but rather good-natured reflections on life. Willie, of course, has always been a philosophical sort. Some of these songs are more like sharing a few memories with a longtime friend, which is exactly how many of Willie's fans think of him.
I think they may be right.
As for the album cover, with its orange and golden hues starting to fill the sky, I first envisioned it as Willie walking off into the sunset, carrying his trusty Trigger with him.
But wait. He could just as easily be approaching the dawning of a new day. I'm going with that one!
