RAMBLIN' ROUND: 'What's Going On' is 'Blowin' in the Wind'

I’m so thankful we have music to help see us through these trying times.
Whether listening to a new song through a podcast, calling up a performance on YouTube, or playing compact discs or vinyl records (which are continuing their comeback), music has a way of bringing on a visceral reaction that few other mediums do.
I always enjoy rereading a favorite book — but listening to a favorite song or recording can instantly transport me back to a different time and place. I’m sure it’s the same for many others.
For me, certain situations sometimes bring specific songs to mind — which happened again during the Wednesday march in McAlester, held against racism and to protest the death of George Floyd.
The main organizer of the march, the Rev. Anthony Washington, set a brisk pace as marchers headed west from Strong Boulevard to Main Street along Carl Albert Parkway. The group estimated at around 300 people, of different races, ages and backgrounds, joined together for the peaceful protest.
People I’ve talked with, both liberal, conservative and those somewhere in-between, have agreed that what happened to George Floyd under the knee of Minneapolis police was horrendous and should never have occurred.
As Coluah Watts-Stanfield, the daughter of the late civil rights leader the Rev. Wade Watts, said to me Wednesday, “People know this is wrong. We are all human beings.”
While walking (and sometimes running) along to cover the McAlester march, a couple of songs came to mind, written and recorded by Marvin Gaye and Bob Dylan.
Gaye’s song, “What’s Goin’ On,” was written by Gaye, along with Renaldo “Obie” Benson and Al Cleveland, after Benson witnessed an incident of police brutality in 1971. Its lyrics seem especially poignant today:
“Mother, mother, there’s too many of you crying,” Gaye sings. “Brother, brother, brother, there’s far too many of you dying.”
So true — so true. But the next lines Gaye sang offered hope for something several of those who marched along Carl Albert Parkway told me they hoped to achieve. “You know we’ve got to find a way, to bring some loving here today,” Gaye sang in an impassioned plea.
He knew it wouldn’t be easy, as he sang in the words that followed: “Picket lines, and picket signs, Don’t punish me, with brutality.” You can hear the fervor in Gaye’s voice as he sings “Talk to me, so you can see, What’s going on, what’s going on.”
The McAlester marchers achieved their goal of holding a peaceful demonstration. They faced little chance of brutality being used against them, with Mayor John Browne, District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan and Interim McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod among the walkers. Other police were scattered along the route, mainly for traffic control.
Following the march, Mayor Browne, Sullivan and Hearod all indicated their willingness to hold or continue a dialogue with the community.
Those marching Wednesday also brought to mind Dylan’s timeless song, “Blowin’ in the Wind” — especially the song’s opening line: “How many roads must a man walk down, before you call him a man?”
As Rev. Washington and the other marchers at the head of the procession stepped into a parking lot adjacent to South Main Street at the end of the route, they moved back to make room for the others in the long line who were arriving at the site.
That’s when more of Dylan’s lyrics came to mind: “How many years can a mountain exist, before it is washed to the sea? How many years can some people exist, before they’re allowed to be free? Yes, and how many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see?”
Dylan’s third verse poses some questions he asked when he wrote the song in 1962 — but are still relevant today.
“How many times must a man look up, before he can see the sky? How many ears must one have, before he can hear the people cry? Yes, and how many deaths will it take till he knows, that too many people have died?”
Dylan ends every verse with the song’s well-known refrain: “The answer my friend, is blowin’ in the wind. The answer is blowin’ in the wind.”
In the decades since Dylan wrote the song, some critics — even those that like it — contend that’s no answer at all.
I disagree.
When Dylan released his version of the song on his 1963 album, “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan,” he spoke with journalist Nat Hentoff about the song’s meaning — which Hentoff included in the album’s liner notes.
“The first way to answer these questions is by asking them,” a then-22 year-old Dylan told Hentoff. “But lots of people have to first find the wind.”
A light breeze? A storm blowing in? A mighty wind? Winds of change?
Dylan has since rarely elaborated on that original explanation, although I did read a later interview where he said people need to actually “hear” the wind. They need to listen to the wind, he said.
Those lines reminded me of the words spoken by Jesus of Nazareth: “He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.”
I felt struck by something that Interim Chief Hearod said to me following Wednesday’s march. It was similar to what he’d told News-Capital Staff Writer Derrick James, earlier in the week.
Hearod said now is not the time for him to talk about racism.
“Like I told Derrick, I’d rather listen,” he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
