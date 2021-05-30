RAMBLIN ROUND: Van Morrison: 'Have you heard the latest songs he's singing?'

Van Morrison has a lot to say these days — and he sings what he has to say over 28 tracks on his new album, “Latest Record Project: Vol. 1.”
Don’t worry about the sheer number of songs. I hear no filler or throw-away numbers. Van the Man puts his all into every cut, either through his incandescent vocals, or saxophone and harmonica solos. He’s joined by an excellent group of backing musicians and vocalists he’s put together for the two-disc album — or three discs, on vinyl.
They swing; they rock. They can play the blues or jazz it up. They follow Morrison’s every move, never falling into rote performances, and lift each song with their contributions.
The album’s secret weapon is Richard Dunn — who delivers sweltering Hammond organ solos on many of the album’s tracks. By singling him out, I don’t want to underplay Dave Keary’s impressive guitar work. Rounding out the core band are pianist Stuart McIlroy, with the rhythm section of bassist Pete Hurley and drummer Colin Griffin.
Throw in pop-savvy vocalists Crawford Bell, Kelly Smiley and Dana McMasters and Morrison has put together a group that shimmers and shines.
Some critics have slammed the album, objecting to bits of Morrison’s lyrics, even beginning with the album’s title song. In the case of the title cut, they need to get a sense of humor — something they accuse Morrison of lacking, but I disagree. After all, this is the guy who put himself holding a ventriloquist’s dummy on the cover of his 2018 album “The Prophet Speaks” — holding his forefinger to his lips, as if shushing the dummy to keep quiet.
Morrison opens his new album singing “Have you got my — latest — record — project?” for a couple of lines. He even explains his reason for the recording in song, belting out it’s “Not something that I used to do; not something that you’re used to; not something you might be able to relate to, in the present, in the present.”
For anyone who wanted to get the message, Morrison pre-released the song, along with a lyric video in advance of the album release. He reinforces the concept in the second verse: “Have you got the — latest — songs — I’m singing?” He tells the listener it’s “Not something from so long ago; not something that you might want to know; but something I can relate to in the present, in the present.”
By now, the backing vocalists have upped their “sha-la-la” contributions to a call-and-response with Van.
I could listen to the track over and over — which come to think of it, I’ve been doing since its release.
To me the song falls into a tradition used by other great songwriters. Sure, Brian Wilson is justly known for producing masterpieces, such as The Beach Boys album “Pet Sounds,” his belatedly released “Smile” album and “Good Vibrations” — still considered one of the greatest singles of all time — along with much of the rest of the best of The Beach Boys catalogue.
Still, among my favorites songs by Brian is an obscure track from the obscure album, “Friends,” a song with a bossa nova groove titled “Busy Doin’ Nothin’” — with lyrics giving the driving directions to Brian’s house. It’s a delightful bit of whimsy — and so is the title track from “Latest Record Project: Vol. 1.”
The second track, is an almost-rockabilly, song featuring a stinging lead guitar, with Morrison asking “Where Have All the Rebels Gone?” He answers with “hidin’ behind computer screens. Where’s the spirit? Where’s the soul? Where have all the rebels gone?”
He digs in deeper on the second verse: “Were they really all that tough? Or was it just a PR stunt?” Ouch!
He can even take a subject like “Psychoanalysts Ball” and end up with yet another beguiling track.
With “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished,” Morrison laments the problem he’s having with a companion: “Booked her to the top restaurant table, but she said she didn’t like the meal. I got her tickets for the opera, but she complained about the VIP seats.” Come on guys and gals. Haven’t we all known somebody like that?
On another track, Morrison tells listeners no to get too hung up in trying to find the meaning of life in his lyrics: “It’s only a song; it’s not set in stone,” he sings. “It’s what I said then, just to make it rhyme, could have been on my mind at the time.”
Other standout numbers include “Love Should Come with a Warning” and several blues-based numbers — but almost every track has something special — whether in the backing vocals, another fiery Hammond organ solo or simply the synthesis of putting these musicians together and letting them go.
At 75, Morrison’s voice is supple and powerful. He sings likes he’s playing an instrument. His ability on the saxophone has reached a new level, too. While he’s joined by a horn section, Van wields his own horn for a number of the solos and at other times joins in ensemble playing.
Some critics have already slammed the album, objecting to some of Van the Man’s lyrics. I have a feeling their ire is more directed at three songs not on the album, a trio of songs Van released earlier as single tracks with lyrics citing his disagreement with the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the initial lockdowns and prohibitions that put musicians — and millions of others — out of work.
OK. It’s fine to agree or disagree with Van. Since when have rock musicians been expected to toe the line with everything the government says, whether it’s in Morrison’s native Northern Ireland, England or the USA?
Other critics complain about Morrison’s penchant for writing songs about his complaints, but he’s been doing that for years — whether its mangers who he’s feels have ripped him off, his disillusionment with the music industry in general, or something else that’s catching his ire
It’s not as if those songs make up the bulk of the album.
Sometimes when an artist has released a new album, I might ask a friend who’s purchased it how he or she liked it? If they give it a favorable response, I might follow up with “How much do you listen to it?” That’s the real key to an album’s quality in the ear of the beholder. If the answer is along the lines of “Sometimes” or “Not very much,” I might go hummmm — wondering if they really like it as much as they profess.
I could listen to all 28 tracks on “Latest Record Project: Vol. 1” then start all over and listen to the whole thing again — which is something I plan on doing as soon as I can.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
