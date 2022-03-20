RAMBLIN ROUND: Top of the music to you: Irish music and musicians

With St. Patrick's Day coming a couple of days ago, what better time to celebrate the many contributions Irish musicians have made to popular music?
I'm not talking about singers, bands and musicians with Irish roots or influences.
Sure, the influence of Irish music has spread far beyond its shores, coming to America and heavily influencing American folk and country music to present only one example. Bands specializing in Irish music can be found in the Unites States, England and lots of other environs.
Here, I'm talking about those who were born or grew up in Ireland — some of my favorite musicians ever, as well as the favorites of thousands, and in some cases, millions, of others. I can't think of a better time to shine a light on the music of the Irish than the week of St. Patrick's Day, so here goes.
The first time I remember an Irish band making an impact upon my musical consciousness came from Them. Yep, that Irish band first heard on the American shores as a part of the musical British Invasion — when dozens of bands assaulted the U.S. airwaves in the wake of The Beatles.
Sure, most of them — but not all — were English. While England could claim the Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Who, The Zombies, The Yardbirds, The Hollies, the Dave Clark Five and others, some who gained popularity during the British Invasion came from elsewhere.
Singer-songwriter Donovan hailed from Scotland, bringing his brand of pop-inspired folk that soon evolved into his unique sound with rock and jazz shadings.
While some of the Brits had pop music leanings, some offered up a grittier sound inspired as much by America's blues artists as our rock 'n' rollers.
While the Rolling Stones are an obvious example — inspired as much by Muddy Waters as by Chuck Berry — others too drew upon that earthier sound, such as the Animals, with their enduring version of "House of the Rising Sun."
Meanwhile, over in Ireland, another band also drew upon the grittier side of rock 'n' roll. The Irish band, Them, featured a pugnacious, intense young singer named Van Morrison, who would go onto become a giant in the world of music as a solo artist.
Still, the first many in the U.S. heard of him came through Them. With albums featuring titles such as "The Angry Young Them" and "Them Again," they — I mean Them — unleashed their Irish-born music upon America's airwaves.
The first song I remember hearing from Them is "Here Comes the Night." Sure, the verses sounded a little sprightly — but oh, that chorus. With Morrison intoning "Here It comes, here comes the night," it wasn't easy to tell if the night brought a blessed release from the day's cares or a moment of foreboding at what might be in the darkness. It wouldn't the last time that Morrison strove between the dark and light.
Morrison wrote, and recorded, along with his fellow members of Them, the ultimate garage rock anthem, "Gloria" — even if most aspiring American garage rockers of the era were more familiar with the cover version by "Shadows of Night."
Other recordings by Them such as "Mystic Eyes" and their covers of Big Joe Williams' "Baby Please Don't Go"and Bob Dylan's "It's All Over Now" showed they were the real deal.
After leaving Them, Morrison traveled to the U.S., finding further top 40 success with "Brown Eyed Girl" before becoming even more widely known for his resplendent albums such as "Astral Weeks," "Moondance" and beyond, continuing to this day.
His biggest hit, though, didn't come from the aforementioned albums. That came courtesy of his song "Domino," a number 9 hit from the album "His Band and Street Choir."
Measuring hits, the most successful Irish band would have to be U2, whick released a string of critically acclaimed and top selling albums, including "Joshua Tree" — one of their best, yielding hits such as "Where the Streets Have No Name" and "With or Without You."
Moving millions of albums and filling stadiums across America and the rest of the world, U2 consists of guitarist The Edge, drummer Larry Mullen Jr., bassist Adam Clayton and the ubiquitous Bono. Once they arrived on the scene in 1979 with their first album, "Boy" and then latched onto the then-burgeoning video medium with songs such as "New Year's Day" and "Sunday Bloody Sunday," they've never really left.
Musical success can't be measured strictly in terms of gigantic hits, though. I discovered one of my favorite Irish bands when I happened upon an album in a store selling used CDs. They say you can't judge a book by the cover, but I bought that one simply because the cover and the album's title intrigued me.
Its cover showed 10 guys, with seven standing, while the three who were seated held an accordion, a guitar and a mandolin. The album's title: "Fisherman's Blues" and the music inside did not disappoint. Led by Mike Scott, The Waterboys even scored a hit with "Fisherman's Blues" when it hit #3 on Billboard's Modern Rock charts.
That led to explore work by The Waterboys, including Scott's effervescent song, "The Whole of the Moon."
Ireland has released remarkable musicians in a number of genres, including Thin Lizzy and their rocking "The Boys Are Back in Town."
Rory Gallagher, who played with Thin Lizzy for a time, is remembered as one of the giants of guitar from the rock era. When Jimi Hendrix was supposedly once asked how it felt to be the world's greatest guitar player, he is said to have replied he didn't know and suggested the interviewer instead go ask the question of Gallagher.
Sinéad O'Connor ruled the #1 spot for multiple weeks in 1990 with her heartfelt version of the Prince-written song, "Nothing Compares 2U."
New age artists such as Enya and Clannad made their marks, while the Chieftains explored not only Irish music, but the music of Spain and America as well — and those are just a few of the Irish musicians and singers who have made their mark on the world of music.
I said earlier that once U2 arrived on the scene in 1979, they've never left. I felt reminded of that again Friday, when I saw a television clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the White House Friends of Ireland luncheon reciting a poem written by Bono, that she said she got from him earlier in the day, in which Bono compared Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to St. Patrick.
Just as St. Patrick drove the snakes from Ireland, new saints must arise to drive out those old snakes once more, Bono wrote.
"Ireland's sorrow and pain is now the Ukriane," he wrote. "And St. Patrick's name now Zelensky."
While some of those within camera view seemed more intent on their luncheon than in listening to Bono's poem, it nevertheless demonstrated once more how widely the work of Irish musicians and writers continues to reverberate around the world.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
