RAMBLIN' ROUND: Thankful for these songs over Thanksgiving weekend

Sometimes I like to think of songs with particular words in them, so I figured Thanksgiving weekend would be a wonderful time to ponder songs with the word "thanks" in the title.
Unlike Christmas, there are relatively few songs devoted to the Thanksgiving holiday. The first ones I can think of are "Over the River and Through the Woods" and Arlo Guthrie's Thanksgiving Day opus "Alice's Restaurant." With so few songs about Thanksgiving, it seemed a natural move to consider songs that at least cite the words "thanks" or "thank you" somewhere in the song's title.
This is by no means a definitive list, but these are a few of the songs that have made a lasting impression by imparting some words of thanks.
"I Thank You" — This hit by the Memphis soul duo of Sam & Dave climbed to No. 9 on the charts in 1968 and has since been recorded a number of times by other artists. It features the memorable refrain "You didn't have to love me like you did, but you did, but you did, and I thank you."
Also included in the lyrics are a few examples of why the objection of affection rated so highly: "You made me feel like I've never felt. Kisses so good I had to holler for help." "I Thank You" proved to be Sam and Dave's last hit on the renowned Memphis-based Stax labelfor Sam Moore and Dave Prater.
Written by Isaac Hayes, of "Shaft" fame, and David Porter, "I Thank You' has achieved a long musical shelf life. ZZ Top had a (barely) Top 40 hit with it in 1979, the same year Bonnie Raitt included a cut of the song on her album, "The Glow."
Others who have recorded the song include Tom Jones and Bon Jovi. Paul Rogers, of Bad Company fame, included a cut on his 2014 album, "The Royal Sessions." Robert Randolph and the Family Band included a version of "I Thank You" on his 2017 album, "Got Soul" and the song was included on the soundtrack of the 2017 film "A Dog's Purpose."
"Thanks a Lot" — OK, the "thanks" in this country song is delivered with a note of sarcasm, but it's still deserves mention, having been a hit in 1963 for Ernest Tubb, followed by a more rocked-up version by Brenda Lee just a year later in 1964.
That proved just the beginning for the song written by Eddie Miller and Don Sessions. Among the songs many versions are recordings by Hank Williams, Jr. in 1987, by Ricky Van Shelton in 1994, Martina McBride in 2005, and Randy Travis in 2013.
The song's lyrics are direct and to the point. "Thanks, thanks a lot. I've got a broken heart and that's all I've got. You made me cry and I cried a lot. I lost your love, honey thanks a lot."
Ernest Tubb liked the song so much that he recorded it again in 1979, this time as a duet with Loretta Lynn, who provider her special brand of sauciness to the song's lyrics.
Uh-oh, I almost got the Sun Records recording of another song titled "Thanks a Lot," by Johnny Cash, which also mines the sarcasm quotient. I always though he'd written the song, but I found it had been written by a then-Sun Records label mate of his named Charlie Rich, who would go on to reach his own brand of stardom. I had a used 45 rpm version of Cash's "Thanks a Lot" when was a kid, but I much preferred the flip side, a homage to his lead guitar player Luther Perkins called "Luther Played the Boogie-Woogie."
"Thank You Girl" — A few years before The Beatles entered Pepperland and took that famed stroll across Abbey Road, they first hit American shores as those fabled mop-tops. They are known for arriving in America and playing "The Ed Sullivan Show" as their first release on Capitol Records, "I Want to Hold Your Hand," rocketed to the top of the charts.
Although they indeed first stepped foot on American shores for the 1964 performances on "The Ed Sullivan Show," some of their earlier recordings had been released in the U.S. to little acclaim. They were barely noticed. That's why after The Beatles became the next big thing, other recordings by the band started popping up on Independent labels, such as Vee-Jay and Tollie, songs that had been released in the U.S. prior to "I Want to Hold Your Hand." They were released on the smaller, independent labels because Capitol records had initially been convinced no British band would ever make it in the United States.
One of those recordings, "From Me to You," included a song called "Thank You Girl" on its B side. Awash in echo and featuring those great Beatles harmonies, "Thank You Girl" captured that elusive "it" factor. "All I've got to do is thank you girl, thank you girl," The Beatles sang. The thing I liked best about the song was how John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison harmonized on the wordless syllables, "Ow-ooh, ow-ooh."
"Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" — Sly and the Family Stone wins the prize for creative spelling with this ode about being true to one's self. One of the verses even includes the lyrics that are the the titles to two of Sly's other hits: "Dance to the music all night long. Everyday people, sing a simple song."
Though "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" didn't achieve the same iconic status as Sly and the Family Stone's "Dance to the Music" which the band thundered through at the Woodstock festival, it's still a likable part of the singer's canon.
"Thank God I'm a Country Boy" — Yet another hit for John Denver, "Thank God I'm a Country Boy often proved a showstopper at the singer's concerts. Written by John Martin Sommers, who played guitar, mandolin, fiddle and banjo in Denver's backup band, Denver first recorded a studio version of the song in his 1974 album "Back Home Again."
A year later, Denver included the song — no doubt because of its in-concert reception — on his live album, "An evening with John Denver." Released as a single, it promptly hit number one on the both Billboard Hot Country Single charts as the Billboard Hot 100.
It's tough to not like a song with lyrics such as "Well I got me a fine wife, I got me an ole fiddle, When the sun's comin' up I got cakes on the griddle. Life ain't nothin' but a funny, funny riddle. Thank God I'm a Country Boy."
I've got something I'd like to say to all the singers, musicians and songwriters who put together these memorable songs.
Thanks. Thanks a lot.
