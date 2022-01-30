Ah, where would we be without those bands and singers that are sometimes called one hit wonders — which sometimes makes me stop and think, at least they're not no hit wonders.
I've often wondered how a group or singer can come out with a recording that is so fantastic-sounding, but then most of us never hear from them again. Some of their records were so great, that I kind of figured they would have a long career.
Some of their recordings even served as a sort of template for the countless artists who followed them. I've often wondered whatever happened to many of them? Instead of the long and brilliant career I figured would follow after they made their initial splash, some faded into relative obscurity. Others dropped from sight until making a comeback on the oldies circuit, often years later.
Some blasted onto the scene due to a combination of good luck and finding a great song by writers outside the band, but others seemed to have everything going for them but still dropped out of sight — funny, many were considered "out of sight" back when they first conquered the radio airwaves, with their records spun endlessly by their fans.
Fortunately, many of those recordings are still available today in multiple formats, from vinyl, to compact discs, streaming, video channels and other countless forms of media.
Some inspired thousands of bands to follow in their wake, while others rose and fell before they could inspire legions of fans — although many still have their devoted followers today.
Here then, are some groups that made an indelible mark on the music world with their breakout records, even if they weren't heard from much again, and the songs that did it for them.
• "Gloria" — The Shadows of Knight. Sure, Van Morrison wrote and recorded the original version of "Gloria" when he played with the Irish group Them, which brought Van the Man his first recognition in the U.S. No way does the version by The Shadows of Knight come close to topping Van's original. Still, since Morrison's original didn't get much airplay in the U.S.,for much of America's youth, the first time they heard the song was the version performed by The Shadows of Knight, who brought a certain garage band sensibility to their version.
Coming out of Chicago, The Shadows of Night were signed to Dunwich records after label execs heard their version of "Gloria" when the group opened for the Byrds during a gig at their native Chicago. Recorded in December 1965 the band's version of "Gloria" made it all the way to #10 on the charts. More than that, thousands of wanna be rockers in the making heard that version and quickly mastered the three-chord shuffle — including a few strokes with all six guitar strings open, required for the song.
Even the lead guitar solo didn't have a high level of difficulty, and the drummers and bass players always sounded like they were having fun on the song as well — at least an all the many versions I've heard.
"Gloria" was one of the first songs learned by burgeoning garage bands of the day, along with "Louie, Louie" and another song by a group that brought a street vibe of their own to America's airwaves.
• "Hang on Sloopy" — The McCoys. Led by 16 year-old Rick Derringer, The McCoys recorded the song in 1965 after the group that originally planned to record it, The Strangeloves, didn't want to release it at the time because they felt it would compete with another song of theirs still climbing the charts" I Want Candy." However, members of the group — which consisted of record producers — wanted to get a version out fast because the Dave Clark Five was getting ready to record of version of their own.
Since The Strangeloves were producers anyway, they offered the song to a group called Rick and the Raiders they heard performing during a gig in Ohio, and had the group's lead Rick Zehringer, who was only 17 at the time, sing along to an instrumental track they had already recorded. "Hang on Sloopy" took flight and soon all those burgeoning garage rock bands sprouting up across the nation had a new song they could add to their repertoire. With a chord pattern similar to "Louie, Louie," but not quite the same, "Hang on Sloopy" blasted not only from countless record players, but also from all those thousands of bands that learned the song.
Those thousands of versions included a dynamic one by the McAlester-Hartshorne group called Saint and the Sinners, which would often perform at McAlester's teen club called The Attic.
The song became so popular that it was performed by Ohio State University's marching band and became a sort of unofficial theme song. It grew to be so-loved in Ohio that its state legislature adopted "Hang On Sloopy as the state's official rook song. The official proclamation hilariously adopted some of the song's lyrics as a reason for the designation:
"Whereas, 'Sloopy lives in a very bad part of town, and everybody, yeah, tries to put my Sloopy down'" and
"Whereas, 'Sloopy I don't care what your daddy do, 'cause you know Sloopy girl I'm in love with you,' therefore let it be resolved, that we, the members of the 116th General Assembly of Ohio, in adopting this resolution, name "Hang On Sloopy" as the official rock song of the state of Ohio."
Oh yeah, Rick Zehringer went on to change his name to Rick Derringer, winning rock fame in his own right. He also became involved with both the blues guitar wizard Johnny Winters, producing Winter's live album, "Still Alive and Well" and performing with keyboardist Edgar Winters, as a producer and guitarist.
• "I Fought the Law" became a huge hit for the Bobby Fuller Four, a Band hailing from El Paso, Texas, that included both Fuller and his brother, bassist Randy Fuller.
They weren't the first to record it, though. The song was written by another Texan, Sonny Curtis. If that name sounds familiar, it's likely because Curtis has played in Buddyy Holly's band, The Crickets. Holly had already tragically died in the plane crash that also took the lives of Richie Valens and the Big Bopper, a.k.a., J.P. Richardson.
Curtis and The Crickets recorded the song under the band's name. It didn't prove to a big hit, but it most have gotten enough airplay in Texas for Bobby Fuller to hear it, because the Bobby Fuller Four — which also consisted of guitarist Jim Reese and drummer Dewayne Quirico — recorded the definitive version on Fuller's local label in Texas.
"I Fought the Law" became a regional hit, first in New Mexico and Texas. That led to the record getting picked up by a larger Mustang label for national distribution, where it started getting increased airplay around the nation. It also proved the inspiration for numerous garage bands, with it's well-known refrain, "I fought the law and the law won." It ultimately cracked the Top Ten, making it all the way to #9 amidst heavy competition.
Unfortunately for Bobby Fuller, he didn't get to enjoy his success for long. Only 23, he was found deceased in his car in a parking lot in California, under, as they say "mysterious circumstances," with his death ultimately ruled accidental.
"I Fought the Law" hadn't finished its run, though. In 1978, members of The Clash heard it on a juke box and decided to record the song themselves, with the song becoming another punk anthem.
It would go on to be recorded by bands ranging from Green Day to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, proving that even though the law won, there's no confining the sound of "I Fought the Law."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
