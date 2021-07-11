RAMBLIN' ROUND: Sanford Clark: Drink to 'The Fool'

It’s sometimes funny how a song will stay with you, even if it’s been years since you’ve last heard it.
A couple of weeks ago I picked up my guitar and suddenly felt like picking the riff to a song fitting that profile. Although it had indeed been years since I last heard it, I’ve never forgotten it. I discovered it by chance back in my teen years while thumbing through my aunt Deanna’s collection of 45s.
She always had impeccable taste and years before, when I was still a toddler, had introduced me to the music of Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Gene Vincent and the Blue Caps, along with Bill Haley and the Comets, to name few. During my teen years, I first heard records by the great blues artists Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf while looking through her record collection.
She obviously had great musical taste, but she also had a mischievous sense of humor, so she might like a record simply because it was quirky. Not all were in the league of the aforementioned rock and blues pioneers, but some were at least interesting, such as one titled “Ratamacue.”
The entire first side of the record consisted of nothing more than a guy playing bongos and singing “ratamacue” over and over. In case you didn’t get the point, you could flip it over and play the B side: “Ratamcue Part II” — which sounded exactly like side one.
So looking through my aunt’s record collection took on what I would later realize was a Forrest Gump-like quality — I never knew what I would get.
One day while looking through them yet again, I spotted a record I’d never heard. Something about the title intrigued me: “The Fool.” I’d never heard of the artist either, some guy named Sanford Clark. That didn’t stop me, though. After all, I’d never heard of Muddy or the Wolf either, until I ran across them in my aunt’s stacks of records.
Still, the fact that the song was on the Dot label gave me pause. That’s the same label Pat Boone recorded for when he released simultaneous — and watered-down — cover versions of Little Richard’s songs, “Long Tall Sally” and “Tutti-Frutti.” Thank goodness my aunt had opted for the Little Richard versions when a teenager, because she preferred the real deal. Hey, Iike Pat Boone fine when he’s singing something like “Love Letters in the Sand” — but he’s no Little Richard!
Despite those initial misgivings, I gave “The Fool” a spin — and I’m so glad I did.
I guessed from the sound it dated back to the 1950s and I later learned it went all the back to 1956. “The Fool” opened with a killer, funky electric guitar riff that played nearly all the way through the song. It also featured a plaintive vocal from Sanford Clark, who sang: “Gather round me buddies, hold your glasses high, and drink to the fool, a crazy fool, who told his baby good-bye.”
OK, not exactly your typical 1950s teenage fare. Sanford continued with “Too late, he’s found he loves her, so much he wants to die,” along with another invitation to drink to “The Fool.”
I would later see Sanford Clark’s vocals compared to those of Ricky Nelson, especially on the bridge where he more tenderly sings “He needs her; he needs her so.” On the last line though, he raises his voice in anguished pitch when he intones “He wonders, why he let her go-oh-oh.”
But while there is a vocal resemblance between Sanford Clark’s singing on “The Fool” and Ricky Nelson records such as “Travelin’ Man” and “Poor Little Fool,” it might be more accurate to compare Nelson’s vocal to Clark’s — because Nelson didn’t cut his first record until 1957 and Clark recorded “The Fool” in 1956.
I’ve also heard the guitar riff played on “The Fool” compared to the one played by Howlin’ Wolf’s lead guitarist Hubert Sumlin on Wolf’s recording of “Smokestack Lightning.” While there are some similarities, both songs were recorded in 1956.
On the last verse, Clark reveals why he knows so much about “the fool” in the song, for those who haven’t guessed it already:
“She’s found a new love buddies. He’s a lucky guy. So drink to the fool, ‘cause I’m that fool, who told my baby, good-bye.”
As soon as the record ended, I played it again. How come I’d never heard of this guy before? And who’s the funky guitar player? Who wrote this song? And how did Hollywood-based Dot Records, known for the white bread sounds of Pat Boone, come up with such as gritty-sounding recording?
A couple of questions were immediately answered by looking at the record label. Wow! The lead guitarist was named right there on the label, where “The Fool” was described as a “Vocal with Instruments Al Casey, Guitar.” The record credited the song to Naomi Ford. Naomi who? Why had I never heard of any other songs written by her?
I would later learn “The Fool” had in actuality been written by Lee Hazlewood — best known for his 1960s work with Nancy Sinatra, including writing and producing the funky-in-its-own-right “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ “ and their duet recording “Some Velvet Morning.” Back in 1956 he gave his wife, Naomi Ford, the writer’s credit for “The Fool.”
As for how the gritty-sounding recording of “The Fool” had ended up on the Dot Records label, I also later learned it had been recorded in Phoenix, Arizona, when Casey told Hazlewood his longtime friend, Sanford Clark, would be the perfect guy to record Hazlewood’s then-new song, “The Fool.” Dot records heard the independent recording made in Phoenix and made a deal to pick it up for national release.
“The Fool” shot to the Top Ten, reaching #7 on the Billboard Hot 100, even with the tough competition from other rock ‘n’ roll artists as the still-young genre began making itself known.
For an idea of the competition Sanford faced, other hit rock ‘n’ roll records in 1956 included “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Hound Dog” and “Love Me Tender” by Elvis; “The Great Pretender” by The Platters, “Blue Suede Shoes” by Carl Perkins and “Blueberry Hill” by Fats Domino.
I’d put the pairing of Clark’s voice and Casey’s guitar right up there with the other great vocal-guitar powerhouse duos in early rock-and-roll, such as Elvis Presley and Scotty Moore, or Ricky Nelson with James Burton, who would later become part of Presley’s touring band in the late 1960s and 1970s.
The question of why Sanford Clark never had any more hits as big as “The Fool” is tougher to answer, because he made a number of quality recordings that for some reason never caught on. Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has even cited one of them, “Son of a Gun,” as an inspiration.
Unfortunately, I’ve been thinking of Sanford Clark again this week following the sad news he had succumbed to COVID-19 while hospitalized in Joplin, Missouri on the Fourth of July. I also learned that he’s yet another of Oklahoma’s musical native sons, born in Tulsa in 1935. Add another one to the list.
This weekend I plan to pour myself a big glass of tea, lemonade or something, call up Sandford Clark’s great record and hold my glass up high in salute to “The Fool.”
Sanford Clark may have departed this earthly life, but as long as people listen to music from the heart, he will never really tell this world “good-bye.”
