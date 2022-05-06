So now we have a new round of inductions set for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and even though there are few actual rock artists this year, the Class of 2022 nevertheless contains some worthy inductees.
That includes Dolly Parton, who at first asked to be dropped from consideration for induction into the Rock Hall. Dolly doesn't consider herself a rock artist and she didn't want to take away from somebody else who might be more deserving.
She used social media to post her reasons for wanting to be dropped for consideration for induction into the Rock Hall of Fame.
“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Dolly said. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”
When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame declined to drop her from consideration, Dolly responded by saying if she won, she would accept the award with grace.
When she learned Wednesday she had indeed been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly again used social media to post her reaction.
“I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Dolly said. "Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor. Love, Dolly.”
Dolly also said that she's learned the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame includes more than rock artists, something she said she was unaware of at the time she first asked to be dropped from consideration. "It's more than that," she said.
While I do think there are dozens of rock artists who have yet to be inducted, I'm not one of those who thinks all inductees have to fit some narrowly-defined definition of rock. This year's inductees for the 2022 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are the very embodiment of a diverse group of individuals.
In addition to Dolly, inductees in the performance category include Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Pat Benetar, Duran Duran, and Eminem.
Inducted in the early influence category were Harry Belefonte —we should all say "Day-O" in his honor for his enduring recording of "The Bananna Boat Song" alone, although he's delivered a lifetime of good works, musical and otherwise.
Posthumously inducted in the early influence category is Elizabeth "Libby" Cotten, the folk guitarist and songwriter who may not be a household name but should be — a skilled songwriter, folk singer and guitarist guitarist who played with masterful fingerpicking style.
Inducted under the Ahmet Ertegun Award,— named for the influential Atlantic Records Executive who signed everyone from Aretha Franklin, Cream and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young — were producers Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson, along with music industry attorney Allen Grubman.
Receiving the Rock Hall's Music Excellence Award are the heavy metal band Judas Priest and the production team of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
"This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock 'n' roll. Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists who followed," said Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Chairman Jimmy Skyes in a statement accompanying announcement of the 2022 inductees.
Dolly deserves induction for her songwriting alone, creating gems such as the autobiographical songs "Coat of Many Colors" and "My Tennessee Mountain Home" early in her career. Those songs had a strong influence on other artists, such as Emmylou Harris, who recorded a cover of "Coat of Many Colors" on her album, "Pieces of the Sky," and Maria Muldaur, who recorded "My Tennessee Mountain Home" on her eponymously titled "Maria Muldaur," an outstanding and largely roots music-oriented album.
I think I first heard Maria's version of "My Tennessee Mountain Home" before I heard Dolly's.
Then, there's Dolly's recordings with the supergroup simply called The Trio, consisting of herself and a couple of her musical buddies, Emmylou and Linda Ronstadt.
And, of course, Dolly's song "I Will Always Love You" has become a modern-day standard. After Dolly had her own hit with the song on the country music charts, it became an even bigger smash when Whitney Houston recorded her version for the soundtrack of the film, "The Bodyguard."
In addition to her writing skills, Dolly, of course, is an unforgettable live performer, whether sitting on a stool and playing an acoustic guitar, or backed by a full band and background singers. She charged onto the pop music charts with songs such "Here You Come Again" and "9 to 5," the song she wrote for the film of the same name in which she costarred with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. She's been a pop culture presence ever since.
Speaking of songwriters, Lionel Richie turned out memorable songs, not only in his solo career but with his earlier band, The Commodores, as well. "All Night Long," "Truly," "Hello," "Say You, Say Me," were among his many solo hits, while he notched hits with The Commodores on the breezy "iEasy" and "Three Times a Lady." I'm not forgetting about the Commodores raucous "Brick House" — but Commodores drummer Walter Orange sang lead on that track, while Richie played the sax.
Richie proved such a successful songwriter he even wrote the song "Lady" that became a huge hit for Kenny Rogers.
I wrote about another inductee, Carly Simon, a few weeks ago in my column about artists who make guest an unbilled appearance on recordings of others — such as when Mick Jagger made his vocal contribution to her No. 1 hit," You're So Vain." Even though his name wasn't mentioned on the credits, there was no mistaking Jagger's voice when he came bopping in on the chorus, joining in with Carly to sing "You're so vain, I bet you think this song is about you."
Rocker Pat Benatar, performing with her husband, guitarist Nick Giraldo, were all over the rock and charts in the 1980s, carrying the banner for rockers in the 2022 Class or Rock Hall inductees with songs such as "Heartbreaker," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and "Love Is a Battlefield."
Also ruling the charts in the 1980s were Duran Duran, with their songs including "Hungry Like the Wolf" and "Rio." The band recently mounted a new tour behind the group's latest album, "Future Past."
Included in the 2022 Rock Hall inductees is the rapper, Eminem, who has his own army of fans.
Also hitting the charts for the first time in the 1980s were 2022 Rock Hall inducteesThe Eurhythmics, the duo consisting of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, who scored their biggest U.S. hit with "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This.)"
One of the requirements for becoming eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a solo artist's or group's first recording must have been released 25 years prior to their induction.
With the first group of inductees the Rock Hall played catch-up, with early-day rockers such as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Fats Domino, Ray Charles, James Brown, the Everly Brothers and Sam Cooke.
In 1988, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, the Beach Boys, the Supremes and the Drifters all hit the 25-year eligibility mark at the same time — and all were promptly inducted on their first nominations.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
